Connecting The Dots, LLC Ranks No. 214 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

(Denver, Colorado) Inc. 5000 list announces that Connecting the Dots, a Colorado LLC, is listed at 214 in the fast-growing privately held, US-based companies. Founded in 2016, a performance marketing and technology company quickly took a dominant role in supplying both aged data to many of the Solar, Mortgage, and Insurance industries giants.