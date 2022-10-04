Connecting The Dots, LLC Ranks No. 214 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
(Denver, Colorado) Inc. 5000 list announces that Connecting the Dots, a Colorado LLC, is listed at 214 in the fast-growing privately held, US-based companies. Founded in 2016, a performance marketing and technology company quickly took a dominant role in supplying both aged data to many of the Solar, Mortgage, and Insurance industries giants.
“We want to shape the way this industry is managed and the success of our clients,” said Edmond Pain, President/CEO, "We feel we have made headway with a transparent, integrity-based company working as an expert in both big data, lead generation and focusing with substantial emphasis on TCPA compliance. We live this in our core values as a company but also in how data is capture, managed and resold."
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
“Hitting number 214 on Inc. 5000 list is a huge honor. We have exponentially grown over the last few years. Although everyone took a hit during COVID our goal was to maintain our high standards of customer service and keep people employed. We have a strong team, collaborative and talented. They pave the way for accelerated growth and innovation,” said Edmond.
Focused deeply on the Solar, Insurance, Mortgage, and home services industries Connecting the Dots found companies struggled with what to spend and who to trust with their marketing budgets. Other agencies use words like ROI and SEO, but only a few were truly invested in net margins and consumer journeys. Connecting the Dots believes in strategic partnerships and provides high quality leads that are priced to hit targeted CPA’s. They have built a solid brand and are forecasting more aggressive growth strategies over the next five years that will help pave the way to innovation and new standards in the performance marketing space.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine and are available now.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
For further information about Connecting The Dots, please email Wendy Boylan at wendy@ctdotsllc.com or visit www.connectingdotsllc.com.
