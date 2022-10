Daugherty Places #3 for Best Place to Work in New Jersey by NJBIZ

Trenton, NJ, October 06, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been recognized as the #3 Best Places to Work in New Jersey by NJBIZ in their large company category. 2022 marks not only the third time the New York/New Jersey Daugherty office has been recognized for this award, but also the third time the company has been ranked in the top 3 companies in this category.This year’s Best Places to Work honorees were celebrated at an in-person event on September 29, with an awards ceremony revealing category winners.For additional information, please visit the NJBIZ website.About the AwardBest Places to Work in New Jersey is a survey competition to determine which participants are the best employers. The program confidentially collects data, allowing workers to share feedback about their employers, and for those companies to learn from and act on that knowledge. The process is managed by Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work.About Daugherty Business SolutionsFor over 35 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.