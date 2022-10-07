Former NSA Director & Silicon Valley CEO, William Crowell, Joins Q-Net Security Board
St. Louis, MO, October 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cybersecurity firm Q-Net Security is today announcing that former NSA Deputy Director William Crowell is joining their Advisory Board. In this role, Crowell will bring 50 years of technology and intelligence experience in government and the private sector, as Q-Net expands their industry-leading OT security offerings for critical infrastructure.
Crowell served as Deputy Director of NSA from early 1994 until his retirement in late 1997. After this, he relocated to Silicon Valley, where he served as CEO for data security provider Cylink Corp (until it was acquired by SafeNet Corp in 2003) – later serving as Director for several other successful technology companies. Crowell has served on numerous panels to investigate and improve military command and control, and as a member of the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Advisory Board. He also served as the Chairman of the Director National Intelligence Advisory Board from 2007 through 2014.
Q-Net Security’s CEO Ron Indeck said that Crowell’s deep expertise in governance will be invaluable to Q-Net, as the company extends their market reach of the industry’s strongest hardware security – protecting critical infrastructure such as utilities, manufacturing, and finance.
“Bill possesses incredible knowledge on emerging cybersecurity threats. This, paired with his vast experience scaling successful tech companies, will be significant for Q-Net, as we approach global critical infrastructure and defense applications,” Indeck said.
Crowell, who is currently a Partner at San Francisco based Venture Capital firm, Alsop-Louie Partners, said that he’s looking forward to working with Q-Net’s future-thinking and award-winning team.
“Current geopolitics increase the need for cybersecurity protection, especially for critical infrastructure which the public relies upon to go about their lives safely.
“Now is the time for hardware OT security technology. Q-Net’s approach to cybersecurity is a game-changer diverging from the established model which relies on detection, to one where threats can be prevented from the outset. In the U.S., Q-Net is leading the way in protecting operational technology systems,” Crowell said.
More About William Crowell
Until its acquisition by Cisco in 2007, Crowell was Chairman of Broadware Technologies. He was also Chairman of ActivCard, a director at ArcSight, Inc., (acquired by HP) and Narus, Inc., (acquired by Boeing). Crowell holds a BA in Political Science from Louisiana State University, and graduate studies in Computer Science at George Washington University.
More About Q-Net Security
Q-Net Security is a St Louis, Missouri-based highly innovative operational technology cybersecurity organization founded in 2015 and specializing in the use of hardware security to prevent rather than merely detect cybersecurity threats, including those feasible with the advent of quantum computing.
