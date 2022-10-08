Indian Healthcare Decision Support Specialist Krea Appoints a New CRO
Chennai, India, October 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Krea eKnowledge Private Limited, India-based Healthcare Decision Support Specialist appoints Sridhar Mani as the Chief Revenue Officer. Sridhar will be based in the Chennai Headquarters. Sridhar will be instrumental in expansion of the core R&D wing to cater to the increasing global demand for Indian Insights. He will also focus on agile research and introduction of innovative service streams.
Krea has one of India’s largest Healthcare decision panels and validated healthcare ecosystem databases.
Prior to this role, Sridhar was associated with Worthy Shout Market Research Services as one of the founders.
Sridhar has fifteen years of experience in the Market Research Industry with primary focus on the Data Collection space for Market Research. Having spent years into various large scale Market Research Projects, Sridhar has a sharp acumen for solving complex research requirements. Sridhar was also a part of Krea during the startup phase heading Operations and new initiatives.
Krea’s Chairman Pravin Shekar says, “Sridhar’s addition will give further impetus to Krea’s R&D, strengthen our bonds with medical practitioners, and accumulate deeper insights from the Indian healthcare ecosystem.”
“I am delighted to be back in Krea, where it all began for me as a Research Professional,” said Sridhar Mani. “I believe that this will be a remarkable journey in my career where I shall work more closely with existing and emerging clients across the globe," he further added.
