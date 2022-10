SMC Exhibits at Weftec in New Orleans, Oct. 10 - 12

Noblesville, IN, October 08, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Reconnect with SMC at Booth 5557 for the latest developments in wireless communication technology in EtherNet/IPTM protocol controlling solenoid valve manifolds, multi-position air servo cylinders, the latest technologies for Industrial Internet of Things, positioners for industrial process valves as well as liquid flow sensors and switches.SMC Products on exhibit will be:· Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve Manifoldo Uses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryptiono Frequency hopping at 5ms intervalso Cloud based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)· Cylinder Positioning Technologyo Fast response and high precision repeatability· 2-way Solenoid and Air Operated Valves & Angle Seat Valveso General purpose for water, air and vacuumo Minimum pressure loss due to angle seat construction· Water Removal Unitso Removes 99% of moisture and liquids trapped inside air tubing· Large Capacity Recirculating Chillerso Air and water cooledo ±0.1°C temperature stability· Refrigerated Air Dryerso Protect downstream components from moisture trapped in the compressed air lineWeftec Show Hours:Oct. 10 – 11 (M, T) 8:30 am – 5:30 pmOct. 12 (W) 8:30 am – 3:30 pmVisit SMC at Booth 5557, The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70130About SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, is headquartered in Noblesville, IN. It is a manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries with technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China. It focuses on sustainable automation and setting global standards for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption through partnerships with customers and stakeholders.