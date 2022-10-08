SMC Exhibits at Weftec in New Orleans, Oct. 10 - 12
Weftec is the world’s largest annual water quality conference focused on Wastewater, Industrial Process Water, Drinking Water, Collection Systems, Water Reuse/Recycle and Stormwater Management. This year’s event will feature 120 technical sessions, 16 workshops and dozens of educational sessions.
Noblesville, IN, October 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Reconnect with SMC at Booth 5557 for the latest developments in wireless communication technology in EtherNet/IPTM protocol controlling solenoid valve manifolds, multi-position air servo cylinders, the latest technologies for Industrial Internet of Things, positioners for industrial process valves as well as liquid flow sensors and switches.
SMC Products on exhibit will be:
· Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve Manifold
o Uses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryption
o Frequency hopping at 5ms intervals
o Cloud based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)
· Cylinder Positioning Technology
o Fast response and high precision repeatability
· 2-way Solenoid and Air Operated Valves & Angle Seat Valves
o General purpose for water, air and vacuum
o Minimum pressure loss due to angle seat construction
· Water Removal Units
o Removes 99% of moisture and liquids trapped inside air tubing
· Large Capacity Recirculating Chillers
o Air and water cooled
o ±0.1°C temperature stability
· Refrigerated Air Dryers
o Protect downstream components from moisture trapped in the compressed air line
Weftec Show Hours:
Oct. 10 – 11 (M, T) 8:30 am – 5:30 pm
Oct. 12 (W) 8:30 am – 3:30 pm
Visit SMC at Booth 5557, The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70130
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, is headquartered in Noblesville, IN. It is a manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries with technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China. It focuses on sustainable automation and setting global standards for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption through partnerships with customers and stakeholders.
