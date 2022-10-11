Global Credentialing and Training Organization Welcomes New President
GlobalED today announced they have appointed Stephen Haessler, Ph.D. to their senior leadership team. Haessler is poised to lead GlobalED’s efforts to strengthen the mission of Catholic schools and Catholic educators’ effectiveness on a global scale.
Stuart, FL, October 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GlobalED, Inc., is making an impact though its mission to provide access to opportunities for everyone, everywhere, to support a new generation of global professionals, and to empower the upskilling and mobility of the workforce through portable, globally recognized credentials.
This appointment of Stephen Haessler, Ph.D., to lead the new Catholic Schools Global Teaching & Learning Division comes amid rapid company growth. The credentialing and training company, which was selected as one of the thousands of applicants to Newchip’s competitive accelerator program, has recently accomplished several key milestones, including being recognized by EdTech Digest as a global finalist in the 2022 EdTech Trendsetter Awards.
GlobalED provides schools and training organizations access to trusted, standards-aligned training, personal learning pathways, certifications, and so much more to meet the modern needs of professionals working in the age of hybrid, online, and traditional learning.
“GlobalED’s focus is on developing highly qualified professionals as fundamentally central to the future of work initiatives and supporting the growth pathways for those professionals as lifelong learners. Steve’s extraordinary, demonstrated leadership, passion for Catholic education, and industry experiences make him a natural leader for services to empower education professionals who work with the 44 million children attending Catholic schools globally,” said Trina Angelone, CEO. “We are seeing a huge demand from learning organizations to restructure their learning protocols to make sure that training is properly aligned to global standards, to give their individual professionals access to global education and work opportunities. There is no one more knowledgeable to help learning organizations solve these transformational issues than Stephen.”
With almost four decades of experience in teaching, research, online learning, and organizational leadership, Haessler is passionate about the success of the Catholic education mission worldwide.
“What’s so thrilling to me about GlobalED is that we have solutions Catholic school leaders, teachers, and families need right now,” says Haessler. “My role is to get the word out about what can be done to strengthen Catholic education today, and to help Catholic school leaders, educators, and families strengthen the vitality and effectiveness of their mission. The future is global and with the explosion of remote working and learning, I am excited to bring these solutions to the vibrant global Catholic school community.”
Most recently, Haessler led the Brooklyn, New York Diocese’s launch of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Online Academy as a solution for remote learning during the pandemic. Prior to that, he served as Chief Academic Officer of the international Arrupe Virtual Learning Institute/Jesuit Virtual Learning Academy, developing a network of highly effective, online Catholic educators and coordinating the construction of a first-rate online curriculum tailored to meet the needs of schools in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada. Haessler was a Senior Fellow at The Robert and Marie Hansen Foundation in Tucson, Arizona researching Catholic schools. He authored a curriculum entitled Apostles and Markets combining several principles from Catholic social doctrine with sound economics for use in both Catholic high schools and Catholic homeschool communities.
About GlobalED
GlobalED, Inc., is headquartered in Florida, USA, and is making an impact though its mission to provide access to opportunities for everyone, everywhere, to support a new generation of global professionals, and to empower the upskilling and mobility of the workforce through portable, globally recognized credentials. GlobalED is committed to empowering the upskilling and mobility of the workforce through our PWRscore™ products, GlobalED Frameworks™, training programs, and globally verified digital credentialing services. Together with accreditors, content providers, and industry experts who bring their expertise to our SaaS, GlobalED seeks to empower HR leaders and all professionals to live their best lives by putting their credentials and career goals into their digital wallets and their energies into finding work-life balance.
Contact
GlobalEDContact
Anthony Bonna
+1 (772) 332-0414
https://globaledfoundation.com/
