A-Team Group Names Winners of ESG Insight Awards

London, United Kingdom, October 12, 2022 --( PR.com )-- The awards included over 20 categories of ESG solutions ranging from Best ESG risk data provider to Best overall ESG data provider, Best data management solution for ESG, Best taxonomy data solution for ESG, Best ESG scores and ratings provider, Best ESG social data provider, Best ESG sentiment data provider, Best regulatory reporting solution for ESG, and more.Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the well-deserved winners of our first A-Team Group ESG Insight Awards. Thank you to all the vendors that entered the awards, our ESG Insight community that voted for its favourite solutions, and our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners. We will be back next year to celebrate the winners of our ESG Insight Awards 2023.”A complete list of winners can be found below.For more information on A-Team Group’s ESG Insight Awards, visit https://bit.ly/ESGAWARDS, or contact:Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team GroupTel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.comBest regulatory reporting solution for ESG - RegnologyBest overall ESG data provider - BloombergBest ESG research provider - Morningstar SustainalyticsBest ESG sentiment data provider - Refinitiv - MarketPsych DataBest ESG index provider - SIXBest data governance framework solution for ESG - SolidatusBest ESG risk data provider - AcinBest data management solution for ESG - Cognizant / AlveoBest taxonomy data solution for ESG - DYDON AIBest ESG data and technology consultancy - Element22Best ESG scores & ratings provider - FactSetBest ESG social data provider - Moody'sBest ESG KYC surveillance provider - smartKYCBest overall ESG technology provider - SnowflakeBest environment data provider for ESG - S&P Global Market Intelligence (joint entry with below)Best analytics provider for ESG - S&P Global Market Intelligence (joint entry with above)Best governance data provider for ESG - DataGardener SolutionsBest regulatory change management solution for ESG - EsgaiaBest portfolio screening solution for ESG - La MeerBest controversy monitoring solution for ESG - OWL AnalyticsBest ESG company disclosure provider - StraiveBest dashboard solution for ESG - Substantive ResearchBest AI / ML solution for ESG - Theta LakeBest ESG risk management solution - Wolters Kluwer