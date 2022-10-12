A-Team Group Names Winners of ESG Insight Awards
A-Team Group announced the winners of its inaugural ESG Insight Awards today. These awards recognise both established solution vendors and innovative newcomers providing leading ESG solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants.
London, United Kingdom, October 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The awards included over 20 categories of ESG solutions ranging from Best ESG risk data provider to Best overall ESG data provider, Best data management solution for ESG, Best taxonomy data solution for ESG, Best ESG scores and ratings provider, Best ESG social data provider, Best ESG sentiment data provider, Best regulatory reporting solution for ESG, and more.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the well-deserved winners of our first A-Team Group ESG Insight Awards. Thank you to all the vendors that entered the awards, our ESG Insight community that voted for its favourite solutions, and our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners. We will be back next year to celebrate the winners of our ESG Insight Awards 2023.”
A complete list of winners can be found below.
For more information on A-Team Group’s ESG Insight Awards, visit https://bit.ly/ESGAWARDS, or contact:
Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group
Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.com
Best regulatory reporting solution for ESG - Regnology
Best overall ESG data provider - Bloomberg
Best ESG research provider - Morningstar Sustainalytics
Best ESG sentiment data provider - Refinitiv - MarketPsych Data
Best ESG index provider - SIX
Best data governance framework solution for ESG - Solidatus
Best ESG risk data provider - Acin
Best data management solution for ESG - Cognizant / Alveo
Best taxonomy data solution for ESG - DYDON AI
Best ESG data and technology consultancy - Element22
Best ESG scores & ratings provider - FactSet
Best ESG social data provider - Moody's
Best ESG KYC surveillance provider - smartKYC
Best overall ESG technology provider - Snowflake
Best environment data provider for ESG - S&P Global Market Intelligence (joint entry with below)
Best analytics provider for ESG - S&P Global Market Intelligence (joint entry with above)
Best governance data provider for ESG - DataGardener Solutions
Best regulatory change management solution for ESG - Esgaia
Best portfolio screening solution for ESG - La Meer
Best controversy monitoring solution for ESG - OWL Analytics
Best ESG company disclosure provider - Straive
Best dashboard solution for ESG - Substantive Research
Best AI / ML solution for ESG - Theta Lake
Best ESG risk management solution - Wolters Kluwer
Categories