Hexnode | Mitsogo Inc. wins Comparably Award for "Best Company Compensation"

Hexnode | Mitsogo Inc. receives "Best Company Compensation" award from Comparably.
San Francisco, CA, October 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mitsogo Inc., home to the award-winning Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution, Hexnode, earlier today announced that it has been recognized by workplace culture site Comparably as a "Best Company for Compensation" based on employee feedback.
“Being paid fairly has always been important, but in order to recruit and retain top talent today, companies need to provide competitive compensation across the board,” said Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar. “Congratulations to Mitsogo for being among the top-rated companies on this year’s list of Best Companies for Compensation.”
The assessment framework solely relies on sentiment feedback anonymously submitted by employees on Comparably.com over 12 months. Spanning 16 different workplace topics, the Comparably awards are distributed based on the ratings accrued by each business against its counterparts. Rankings were determined based on an analysis of questions in 20 fundamental culture indicators, ranging from compensation and career growth to leadership and work-life balance, providing a comprehensive look at what it’s truly like to work at Mitsogo.
“It has been a long and challenging journey for all of us at Mitsogo. However, our success is a shared one. Who we are today and whatever we have accomplished, we owe it to our employees,” said Rachana Vijayan, CMO at Hexnode. “At Mitsogo, our goal is to build a workplace that will inspire our workforce to do their best work every day. We are happy to receive ‘The Best Company for Compensation’ award and will continue to focus more on offering unwavering employee support,” she continued.
The hybrid work culture sparked by the two-year-old pandemic compelled businesses to embrace mobility management solutions. As a result, Hexnode, the enterprise security software of Mitsogo Inc., witnessed unprecedented demand and has been in an endeavor to support businesses in securing their cyber architecture. Following the onboarding of its new hires, the San Francisco-based company has been focusing on expanding its personnel globally. Visit the Mitsogo career page to know more about open opportunities. The company was also awarded "Best Leadership Teams" and "Best CEOs for Diversity" by Comparably in its 2022 annual rankings.
About Hexnode
Hexnode UEM is the award-winning Unified Endpoint Management platform from Mitsogo Inc. The unified platform makes it easy to secure endpoints and manage all devices using a central console that is accessible across every OS and network. Recognizing the value of corporate data and witnessing the emergence of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, the cloud-based solution was founded on a mission to provide tools to securely manage organizations and pave the way for the future of business mobility. Hexnode, known for its enthusiastic support crew, offers a free trial for those interested in giving it a try.
About Mitsogo
Mitsogo Inc. is a leading provider of Endpoint Management and security solutions. Mitsogo Inc., the company behind the award-winning Hexnode Unified Endpoint Management software, was launched with a vision to provide top-notch management solutions for businesses of all sizes, from SMBs to Fortune 500s. The company’s pivotal role in securing the business networks of organizations in over 100 countries is a testament to this vision.
Contact
Elizabeth Hale
+1-415-510-2128
https://www.hexnode.com/
https://www.hexnode.com/contact-us/
