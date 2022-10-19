Alliance Technologies LLC. Again Named Fastest-Growing Private Company
St. Louis, MO, October 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alliance Technologies LLC., part of Alliance Corp, has been once again been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the St. Louis Metro area by the St. Louis Business Journal. Alliance ranked #18 out of the top 50 companies listed.
Alliance, under the leadership of CEO James Canada, has grown revenue 97.5% since 2019. The company had sales of $3.78 million in 2021 and has grown its staff to 40 team members. The company was also named to the prestigious list of fastest-growing companies in 2021.
Together, Alliance Corp provides a growing array of services to include managed IT services, network and cloud solutions, software development, and HR/staffing and consulting to many businesses, corporations and nonprofits throughout the St. Louis region and beyond.
“Our leadership group is highly skilled and talented, and brings a diverse team approach to help clients achieve their goals,” Canada said. “Each division is made up of highly skilled professionals providing the foundation for Alliance to consistently reach growing levels of success.”
“Alliance has developed a reputation for performance beyond expectations and we are excited to be recognized by the Business Journal for these efforts,” said Canada. “Our entire team is honored and humbled by the hundreds of companies and organizations who have made Alliance an integral part of their business operations, as we assist them in reaching their own unprecedented levels of growth and achievement.”
The list of fastest-growing private companies includes locally-based, independent, privately held businesses with at least a three year sales history and an increase in each year. Each company must also have had revenue of at least $1 million in fiscal 2019.
Local companies are based in St. Louis, St. Charles, Lincoln, Warren, Franklin, Washington and Jefferson counties and the city of St. Louis in Missouri, as well as St. Clair, Madison, Jersey, Clinton, Calhoun, Macoupin, Bond and Monroe counties in Illinois. The entire listing can be found in the October 14, 2022 edition of the St. Louis Business Journal.
About Alliance Technologies LLC.
The Alliance family of companies includes Alliance Technologies, Alliance Systems, and Alliance Advisors — an integrated solutions provider that aligns with you. They stand together to provide world-class managed services, network solutions, talent and consulting solutions, along with the newly formed Alliance University. The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for their clients and to deliver value at every turn. For more, visit Alliance family, https://Alliance-Corp.co, Alliance Technologies LLC - https://alliance-technologies.co, Alliance Systems - https://alliance-systems.co, and Alliance Advisors – https://alliance-advisors.co.
Contact
Alliance CorpContact
James Canada
314-219-7887
