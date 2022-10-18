Bruce Air Filter Company Announces Corporate Promotions
Charlotte, NC, October 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Aaron Smith, President of Bruce Air Filter Company, the distributor of quality air filtration products and services, recently announced several corporate promotions.
Tommy Mogabgab joined Bruce Air in 2017 as Account Manager/Project Manager. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Marketing) degree from Auburn University (2013). Tommy progressed from the Account Manager/Project Manager role to Operations Manager and is now the General Manager.
Jeremy Bursey joined Bruce Air in 1997 fresh out of high school. Jeremy began his career as a Retail Filter Technician and then In-Town Service Technician. Jeremy then began working in the warehouse first as a Warehouse Associate and then as Warehouse Manager. Jeremy has most recently been promoted to Operations Manager.
Eric Kelley joined Bruce Air in 2017 as an In-Town Service Technician. Eric then progressed to Retail Filter Lead and later Retail Service Manager. Eric was recently promoted from Retail Service Manager to Service Manager. Eric served his country for 10 years in the Army – including Airborne service.
Allison Martinez joined Bruce Air in 2021 as the Staff Accountant and later took on responsibilities as Human Resources Manager. Allison holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree from Arkansas State (2013) as well as an AAS in Health Information Management (2002) from Ozarka College. Previously, Allison owned her own medical billing and coding company and worked in healthcare. Allison was recently promoted to HR-Finance Manager.
Tiffany Blackwell joined Bruce Air in 2021 as Administrative Assistant. She was quickly promoted to Customer Service Representative and is now being promoted to Customer Service Coordinator.
Dylan Smith joined Bruce Air in 2020 after graduating from Jay M Robinson High School. Dylan worked for Bruce Air for part of his senior year as a Warehouse Associate. Dylan was then promoted to Customer Service Representative and his most recent promotion is to Inside Sales Coordinator.
Alex Solochier joined Bruce Air in 2020 after graduating from Jay M. Robinson High School. Alex also worked for Bruce Air for part of his senior year as Warehouse Associate. Alex was recently promoted to Warehouse Coordinator.
Patrick Hendrix joined Bruce Air in 2004. Patrick started at the Orlando branch working in Retail Filter Service before moving to North Carolina to assist the Retail Coil Cleaning Service department. Patrick was then promoted to Warehouse and Delivery Specialist, primarily working out of the Greensboro office. Patrick was recently promoted to Lead Delivery Driver.
Maria Rumley joined Bruce Air in a part-time role almost 4 years ago and started full-time in 2021. Maria has been extremely helpful with making filters and labeling/boxing orders for shipment. Maria then helped with entering orders into production software in 2020. Maria was recently promoted from Manufacturing Associate to Manufacturing Administrative Assistant.
About Bruce Air Filter Company
Founded in 1983, Bruce Air Filter Company is a distributor of quality air filtration products and services. Bruce Air Filter Company currently serves over a thousand customers in the Southeast region of the United States. For more information about Bruce Air Filter Company, visit its website at www.bruceairfilter.com.
For more information, please contact:
Bruce Air Filter Company
2619 West Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28208
Phone: 704.391.7474
Fax: 704.392.2022
Email: info@bruceairfilter.com
Tommy Mogabgab joined Bruce Air in 2017 as Account Manager/Project Manager. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Marketing) degree from Auburn University (2013). Tommy progressed from the Account Manager/Project Manager role to Operations Manager and is now the General Manager.
Jeremy Bursey joined Bruce Air in 1997 fresh out of high school. Jeremy began his career as a Retail Filter Technician and then In-Town Service Technician. Jeremy then began working in the warehouse first as a Warehouse Associate and then as Warehouse Manager. Jeremy has most recently been promoted to Operations Manager.
Eric Kelley joined Bruce Air in 2017 as an In-Town Service Technician. Eric then progressed to Retail Filter Lead and later Retail Service Manager. Eric was recently promoted from Retail Service Manager to Service Manager. Eric served his country for 10 years in the Army – including Airborne service.
Allison Martinez joined Bruce Air in 2021 as the Staff Accountant and later took on responsibilities as Human Resources Manager. Allison holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree from Arkansas State (2013) as well as an AAS in Health Information Management (2002) from Ozarka College. Previously, Allison owned her own medical billing and coding company and worked in healthcare. Allison was recently promoted to HR-Finance Manager.
Tiffany Blackwell joined Bruce Air in 2021 as Administrative Assistant. She was quickly promoted to Customer Service Representative and is now being promoted to Customer Service Coordinator.
Dylan Smith joined Bruce Air in 2020 after graduating from Jay M Robinson High School. Dylan worked for Bruce Air for part of his senior year as a Warehouse Associate. Dylan was then promoted to Customer Service Representative and his most recent promotion is to Inside Sales Coordinator.
Alex Solochier joined Bruce Air in 2020 after graduating from Jay M. Robinson High School. Alex also worked for Bruce Air for part of his senior year as Warehouse Associate. Alex was recently promoted to Warehouse Coordinator.
Patrick Hendrix joined Bruce Air in 2004. Patrick started at the Orlando branch working in Retail Filter Service before moving to North Carolina to assist the Retail Coil Cleaning Service department. Patrick was then promoted to Warehouse and Delivery Specialist, primarily working out of the Greensboro office. Patrick was recently promoted to Lead Delivery Driver.
Maria Rumley joined Bruce Air in a part-time role almost 4 years ago and started full-time in 2021. Maria has been extremely helpful with making filters and labeling/boxing orders for shipment. Maria then helped with entering orders into production software in 2020. Maria was recently promoted from Manufacturing Associate to Manufacturing Administrative Assistant.
About Bruce Air Filter Company
Founded in 1983, Bruce Air Filter Company is a distributor of quality air filtration products and services. Bruce Air Filter Company currently serves over a thousand customers in the Southeast region of the United States. For more information about Bruce Air Filter Company, visit its website at www.bruceairfilter.com.
For more information, please contact:
Bruce Air Filter Company
2619 West Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28208
Phone: 704.391.7474
Fax: 704.392.2022
Email: info@bruceairfilter.com
Contact
Bruce Air FilterContact
Tommy Mogabgab
(704) 391-7474
www.bruceairfilter.com
Tommy Mogabgab
(704) 391-7474
www.bruceairfilter.com
Categories