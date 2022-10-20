Announcement of Appointment of Director-Sales
Dallas, TX, October 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AppsTek is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Vamsi Madhavapeddy as Director-Sales.
Vamsi is a highly imaginative Sales Leader with over 13 years of experience across multiple domains and industry verticals. Prior to joining AppsTek, Vamsi has worked with tech and product companies like OneDirect and SuneraTech.
On the commencement of his journey with AppsTek, Vamsi says, “It is a great opportunity to be coming in as the Sales Director for AppsTek and a challenge that I am eagerly looking forward to.”
Vamsi continued to elaborate on the company’s strategic approach, “The sales strategy would focus on leveraging AppsTek's technical excellence and cutting-edge cognitive technologies to expand our footprint across geographies and industry verticals to scale new heights and build the next chapter of Growth & Success for AppsTek."
As Mark Hunter says, "It's not about having the right opportunities, it is about handling the opportunities right. Looking forward to a compelling journey of collective collaboration and celebrating a plethora of accomplishments together.”
With his effective Sales leadership, Vamsi will inspire the sales team at AppsTek to achieve great results and foster their professional growth.
About AppsTek Information Services Pvt. Ltd.
AppsTek, a global IT services organization, is committed to providing high-quality enterprise IT solutions to make businesses efficient and cost-effective. Combined with robust technologies, AppsTek offers a range of onsite and offshore development solutions supporting varied engagement models. AppsTek is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with corporate offices in India, Canada, and UAE. To know more about innovative solutions at AppsTek, visit appstekcorp.com.
