SMC at Pack Expo International in Chicago, IL, Oct. 23-26
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at Pack Expo International, Packaging and Processing 2022 at the McCormick Place Convention Center Chicago, South Hall Booth S-3982, October 23-26. SMC will again sponsor the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) breakfast hosted by The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI). The PPWLN’s breakfast will be held Tuesday, October 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. in Room S-100, South Hall.
Noblesville, IN, October 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SMC will feature industry-leading, innovative Air Management System (AMS) technology which monitors and measures pressure, air flow and temperature to provide the optimal supply of air pressure and volume for efficient process control to reduce demand on air compressors.
Other SMC products on display for supporting automation, controls and processing for the Food & Beverage, Grains/Cereals, Medical Device, Pharmaceutical and Packaging industries are:
Hygienic Compact Solenoid Valve Manifolds (JSY) – Compact and lightweight design targets robotic end effectors and end-of-arm tooling applications.
EX600 Wireless Fieldbus Communication for EtherNet/IPTM Protocol – Safe, secure wireless communication within a 10-meter radius and frequency hopping every 5 ms.
IO-Link Products for Connecting Actuators and Sensors – Connects higher-level controllers like an HMI (Human Machine Interface) or PLC (Programmable Logic Controller) to IO-Link capable sensors and actuators bi-directionally over a short distance (20 meters or less), wired (or wireless), per networking standard IEC 61131-9.
Low Profile Static Electricity Elimination Ionizers – Neutralize static electricity using the auto balance or feedback sensors to optimally control ion generation and distribution.
Vacuum Multi-Stage Ejectors and Cups, ZK2, ZP3P, ZPT and ZNC Series – Provides energy conservation with 90% reduced air consumption, increased efficiency, and simplified piping in a contact manifold package complimented with FDA compliant bellows vacuum cups.
Wash Down and Hygienic Actuators – Designed with a flat configuration, eliminating switch grooves and holes for cushion needles to prevent pooling of liquids and allow for easy wipe down of actuator surfaces.
Modular Gripping and Vacuum Systems For Cobots
Exhibit Dates & Hours:
Oct. 23–25 (Su - Tu) 9:00 – 5:00 CT
Oct. 26 (W) 9:00 – 3:00 CT
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries with technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China. It focuses on sustainable automation and setting global standards for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption through partnerships with customers and stakeholders.
