SMC at Pack Expo International in Chicago, IL, Oct. 23-26

SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at Pack Expo International, Packaging and Processing 2022 at the McCormick Place Convention Center Chicago, South Hall Booth S-3982, October 23-26. SMC will again sponsor the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) breakfast hosted by The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI). The PPWLN’s breakfast will be held Tuesday, October 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. in Room S-100, South Hall.