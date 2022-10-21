Joseph McElmeel Attends Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturer’s Association (KCMA) Fall 2022 Annual Management Conference
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. attended the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturer’s Association (KCMA) Fall 2022 Annual Management Conference in Sioux Falls, SD.
Sarasota, FL, October 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association (KCMA) is a voluntary, non-profit trade association founded in 1955 that represents North American cabinet manufacturers and suppliers. With a membership now over 300 strong throughout the United States, KCMA works to advance the industry through advocacy, setting standards, sponsoring research, and providing management tools and educational programs. KCMA sets nationally recognized performance standards for cabinets with the KCMA Certification.
KCMA hosts two annual meetings each year. The Annual Management Conference, and Plant Tours occur every Fall. This event provides members the opportunity to create new professional relationships and ideas to advance their business. Attendees experience educational programs and speakers to gain the latest insights and updates into important issues facing the industry. Along with meeting, the attendees have the opportunity to attend plant tours for a look into other manufacturers’ facilities. A true benefit that is unique to KCMA.
To kick off the 2022 KCMA Fall Management Conference, Stephanie Stuckey, CEO and granddaughter of the founder of Stuckey’s Corporation, a roadside oasis since 1937, delivered one of the best Key-Note addresses I’ve ever heard at this or any other conference. She is passionate and coupled with her extremely energetic personality, made her a phenomenal presenter of how she became the “Accidental CEO of Stuckey’s” and how she was able to pivot and restore a “Nostalgic Candy’s Comeback Journey” back to profitability.
KCMA’s trade counsel, Luke Meisner, Schagrin Associates, provided an overview on current trade cases including appellate review and discussed the association’s activities on challenging fraud, circumvention and evasion issues (FCE) through engagement with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Department of Commerce (DOC).
A panel discussion on industry trends in hardware, lighting & fixtures, wood supply & species, and paint/finishes was moderated by Casey Bell – CEO Operations, Bellmont Cabinetry Company, Kevin Oneill – Global Segment Director – Cabinetry, Sherwin-Williams Company, Gary LeBlanc – Director – Major Kitchen Accounts, Richelieu Hardware, Chris Watson – COO – Conestoga Wood Specialties Corporation, and Rob Jenkins – Director of OEM Sales & Marketing, Rev-A-Shelf.
Wednesday Nights Tailgate Party, continues to grow and is becoming the social networking event of the conference where members are able to interact with one another in a less formal environment.
McElmeel said, “I always look forward to attending this conference, as it gives me a chance to interact with our clients and other Kitchen Cabinet Industry manufacturers and suppliers. This year, was without a doubt, one of the best compliments of speakers. Betsy Natz, CEO, Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association, and her staff did a fantastic job in putting this meeting together.”
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Since its beginning in 1980, Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has grown into an international retained executive search firm specializing in the identification, evaluation, and placement of qualified industry professionals within the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers and suppliers. Our recruiting techniques are precise and direct. We have one of the strongest databases in the search profession containing profiles of over 52,000 qualified professionals. Additionally, our strength in research permits us to go beyond our past contacts and target companies to identify potential candidates in any functional discipline. Our clients are the virtual “Who’s Who” of The Building Products Industry.
Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.
We Strategize, Execute, and Deliver... Period
It is this understanding that has guided us in recruiting top talent for many of the most successful organizations in industry.
