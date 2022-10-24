GST Manufacturing Promotes New Plant Manager
With the reorganization at its Clay Avenue facility, GST Manufacturing looks to the future by promoting superstar employee Juan Diego to General Manager.
Haltom City, TX, October 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GST Manufacturing, a leading regional metal fabrication company based in Haltom City, Texas, recently promoted Juan Diego to General Manager of its Clay Avenue facility. The Clay Avenue facility, which was purchased from Powdertek, Inc. in 2014, has capabilities including powder coating, painting, welding, forming and assembly.
Juan began his career with GST as a CDL truck driver and was quickly promoted to Safety Director. His skill at adaptation and team building were soon recognized and he was tasked to coordinate all recruiting to staff GST with expert level project administrators, welders, fabricators, machinists, painters and assemblers. Diego was previously with Caliber Communications, where he managed five different locations across five different distinct marketplaces.
“With GST’s increased commitment to volume fabrication, coating and assembly, it makes sense to use all of the potential of the Clay Avenue facility, including the automated powder coating line, welding areas and assembly space,” Juan Diego commented. Tye Lamberth, one of the principals of GST added, “Juan has the leadership experience and drive that will be transformational for GST. We are eager to expand into the next phase of operations for the Clay Avenue facility and are actively searching for new opportunities every day. We are proud of Juan and his trajectory with our company.”
About GST Manufacturing
Since 1933, GST Manufacturing has delivered unrivaled quality, experience, dependability, and service to customers ranging from Fortune 500 corporations to small businesses and contractors. Over the past decade, GST has grown its capabilities to include design, laser, water jet, plasma, punching, forming, welding, CNC machining, powder coating, painting, assembly, and on-site installation. GST works with steel, aluminum and stainless steel sheet metal, plate and structural steel.
Contact
GST ManufacturingContact
Samuel Bohon
(817) 520-2320
https://www.gstmanufacturing.com
Samuel Bohon
(817) 520-2320
https://www.gstmanufacturing.com
