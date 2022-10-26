Hexnode Earns 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius
Hexnode gets recognized for its corporate social responsibility program with a 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius.
San Francisco, CA, October 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo Inc., recently announced that TrustRadius, a reputable research and review platform, has recognized the San Francisco-based company with a 2022 Tech Cares Award. This third-annual award is dedicated to companies that have gone above and beyond to offer impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives for their employees and the surrounding community.
“Hexnode has earned a 2022 Tech Cares award for its commitment to corporate social responsibility,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “Hexnode has won this award for its dedication towards securing hybrid work for its employees and encouraging other companies to also adopt this work model.”
To be accepted for the TrustRadius Tech Cares Award, each nominated organization has to be a B2B technology company and demonstrate impactful CSR initiatives in one of the following categories; volunteerism, diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, support for in-office and remote employees, or environmental sustainability initiatives. Everyone, including individuals who work for or with a company, are eligible to nominate an organization for this award. All nominations are thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team, and the nominees are to provide supporting proof to back their CSR initiatives.
While the pandemic pushed employees to diverse geographical locations, the presence of mobility management technologies like unified endpoint management (UEM) assisted IT admins in securing corporate endpoints. Hexnode stood out by offering uninterrupted technical support with the best response time of 4 minutes. In addition, the company continuously provides feature updates to meet client demands for a seamless hybrid ecosystem. Recent releases include iOS user enrollment, Android remote control, Windows co-management, and macOS Hexnode onboarder application.
“As a security solution provider, we have been building ourselves towards fulfilling our responsibility to the society- a secure cyber future. We are pleased to be awarded with TrustRadius’ 2022 Tech Cares award and will continue to promote good to the community we serve,” said Rachana Vijayan, CMO at Hexnode.
Supporting major platforms in the industry, the pricing starts at $1.08 per device/ month, with both monthly and annual subscriptions available. Hexnode also provides a 14-day free trial option for users who wish to try out the software during which technical support is rendered.
Visit https://www.hexnode.com/ to know more on Hexnode.
About Hexnode
Hexnode UEM is the award-winning Unified Endpoint Management platform from Mitsogo Inc. The unified platform makes it easy to secure endpoints and manage all devices using a central console that is accessible across every OS and network. Recognizing the value of corporate data and witnessing the emergence of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, the cloud-based solution was founded on a mission to provide tools to securely manage organizations and pave the way for the future of business mobility. Hexnode, known for its enthusiastic support crew, offers a free trial for those interested in giving it a try.
About Mitsogo
Mitsogo Inc. is a leading provider of Endpoint Management and security solutions. Mitsogo Inc., the company behind the award-winning Hexnode Unified Endpoint Management software, was launched with a vision to provide top-notch management solutions for businesses of all sizes, from SMBs to Fortune 500s. The company’s pivotal role in securing the business networks of organizations in over 100 countries is a testament to this vision.
