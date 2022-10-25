New Video Series Showcases the Strengths of the ProspectHR MMI
ProspectHR MMI released a new series of informative videos designed to inform HR and Recruitment specialists on the benefits and strengths of the ProspectHR Multiple Mini Interview (MMI). In this series, they hear from five professionals on their point of view on the MMI.
Hamilton, Canada, October 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ProspectHR MMI released a new series of videos for HR and recruitment specialists showcasing the benefits and strengths of the ProspectHR MMI.
When speaking at the video series launch, Craig Wood P.Eng., Chief Executive Officer, said, “The video series was created in response to HR professionals and recruitment professionals seeking answers and insight into choosing the MMI over traditional interview styles. As a team, we knew that short videos featuring respected professionals would be the best way to quickly communicate important ideas.”
The video series covers six topics:
1. How the MMI is cost effective
2. How the MMI is used for internal promotion and succession planning
3. How the MMI can be customized to align with the organization’s mission, culture and values
4. The MMI assesses soft skills critical to organizational performance
5. How the MMI reduces bias
6. The research demonstrates the MMI’s validity and reliability
The importance of investigating new and proven ways to interview couldn’t be more important. In a recent survey, more than three out of four senior managers admitted that they recruited the wrong candidate for a role and that it took 11 weeks on average before they realized the poor fit. And a survey by CareerBuilder in Canada found that a bad hire wastes 27 weeks of an organization’s time, including an average of 7 weeks to hire a replacement. The negative consequences of a bad hire include the cost in wasted time recruiting, onboarding and training, decreased staff morale and productivity, and increased stress on supervisory staff.
Viewers of the new video series report that they gained important insights into the MMI and were inspired to consider alternatives to traditional interview styles.
The video series can be viewed at: www.prospecthrmmi.com/lets-talk-video-series
