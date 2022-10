New Video Series Showcases the Strengths of the ProspectHR MMI

Hamilton, Canada, October 25, 2022 --( PR.com )-- ProspectHR MMI released a new series of videos for HR and recruitment specialists showcasing the benefits and strengths of the ProspectHR MMI.When speaking at the video series launch, Craig Wood P.Eng., Chief Executive Officer, said, “The video series was created in response to HR professionals and recruitment professionals seeking answers and insight into choosing the MMI over traditional interview styles. As a team, we knew that short videos featuring respected professionals would be the best way to quickly communicate important ideas.”The video series covers six topics:1. How the MMI is cost effective2. How the MMI is used for internal promotion and succession planning3. How the MMI can be customized to align with the organization’s mission, culture and values4. The MMI assesses soft skills critical to organizational performance5. How the MMI reduces bias6. The research demonstrates the MMI’s validity and reliabilityThe importance of investigating new and proven ways to interview couldn’t be more important. In a recent survey, more than three out of four senior managers admitted that they recruited the wrong candidate for a role and that it took 11 weeks on average before they realized the poor fit. And a survey by CareerBuilder in Canada found that a bad hire wastes 27 weeks of an organization’s time, including an average of 7 weeks to hire a replacement. The negative consequences of a bad hire include the cost in wasted time recruiting, onboarding and training, decreased staff morale and productivity, and increased stress on supervisory staff.Viewers of the new video series report that they gained important insights into the MMI and were inspired to consider alternatives to traditional interview styles.The video series can be viewed at: www.prospecthrmmi.com/lets-talk-video-series