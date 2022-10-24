Paul Flowers Joins DashStylists Board of Advisors
Atlanta, GA, October 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- DashStylists is thrilled to announce that Paul Flowers is joining its Advisory board.
Pierre, CEO of DashStylists, considers that on top of being a great expert of the seniors market, Paul shares many values with the co-founders, whereas they couldn’t be from more different backgrounds. The team is proud and happy to have him onboard.
Paul Flowers Bio
Paul Flowers is a forty-nine year advertising veteran. After ten years at The Bloom Agency in Dallas, Texas, he founded and was president of Flowers & Partners Marketing Communications for 23 years. Flowers & Partners merged with Dallas-based Slingshot, LLC in December, 2006. In January 2011, Paul founded CIRCA 46 as a joint venture with Slingshot. Anticipating the enormous growth that is occurring in the seniors market, CIRCA 46 specializes solely on the advertising of products and services for seniors.
Paul is a Business Leadership Center instructor at SMU Cox School of Business, as well as a regular lecturer at the University Of Dallas Graduate School Of Management. His work has been recognized locally, regionally and nationally. He is certified by The Society of Certified Senior Advisors and has served as judge for the National Mature Media Awards. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, Paul is listed in the Who’s Who In Advertising Registry.
Current/Past Board Positions
T.B. Butler Publishing Co. (publisher of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Tyler, Texas)
Matador Petroleum Co. (predecessor to Matador Resources)
Downtown Dallas YMCA Board of Management (Chairman Emeritus)
Park Cities Presbyterian Church (Elder)
Welcome to the mobile beauty professionals who have joined their network.
In the last weeks, these beauty pros joined DashStylists' network: Phoenix, Alana, Crystal, Linda, Dina, Trinity...
Welcome and godspeed to them.
About DashStylists.com:
DashStylists is the first network of mobile hair stylists and mobile barbers. DashStylists was founded in Atlanta by Gabrielle White (+10 years experience Master Cosmetologist), Pierre Dubois (seasoned tech entrepreneur) and Thomas Van Steenwinckel (+20 years websites and app development).
Pierre Dubois
678-557-7374
www.dashstylists.com
