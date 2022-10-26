BANKW Staffing Ranks Among SIA’s Fastest Growing Staffing Firms
Bedford, NH, October 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BANKW Staffing, the region’s leading provider of staffing and recruiting services, is pleased to be honored among leading staffing organizations in Staffing Industry Analysts’ Fastest Growing Staffing Firms 2022. SIA is a global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Their independent and objective analysis provides insights into the workforce solutions ecosystem so that organizations can make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk.
SIA’s Fastest Growing list is evaluated based on the annual growth rate of an organization and requires a compound annual growth rate of 15% between 2017 and 2021. BANKW Staffing has ranked among industry leaders in various sectors and continues its rapid growth.
“Rising out of the pandemic with organic growth is the mark of genuine success for any organization,” says Matt Nagler, COO and Co-Founder of BANKW Staffing. “It’s a testament to the dedication and perseverance of our employees and without their talents and enthusiasm for this people-centric business, we wouldn’t have the opportunity to celebrate these achievements.”
BANKW Staffing looks forward to continued growth and providing the exceptional service that makes them the dependable family of full-service staffing and recruiting firms our local communities rely upon for many years to come.
