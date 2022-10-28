KASENTEX Home Bedding Introduces California King Size Comforter Sets
New York, NY, October 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- If you're in the market for a new comforter set, you'll want to check out the latest release from KASENTEX Home Bedding. The california king size comforter sets are sure to add a touch of luxury to any bedroom. The comforters are soft to the touch and features a down-like fill that will keep you cozy all night long. The sets come in a variety of colors that are reversible, 2 colors in one!
"Our Amazon customers loved our down alternative comforters. They requested larger sizes and now we have them," says Jane - Kasentex Social Coordinator.
For More Information visit: https://www.amazon.com/KASENTEX-Alternative-Comforter-Reversible-California/dp/B0B9CK497L
Jane Kuzmich
908-801-0068
kasentex.com
