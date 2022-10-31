Globalization Partners International Launches New Translation Services Portal
Globalization Partners International (GPI), a provider of website, software, and document translation services, announced the launch of its new Translation Services Portal.
Washington, DC, October 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “The latest version of GPI’s Translation Services Portal adds several features, including a range of business intelligence requested from our clients,” says Daniela Bustamante, GPI’s Managing Partner. “A virtual dashboard gives clients visibility into a collection of business intelligence combining data mining, data visualization, data tools, and business analytics for many of the key performance indicators needed for translation project management, tracking, and decision-making.”
Key Features Include:
1- Key localization project modules such as Quotes, Projects, and Reports.
2- Enhanced Quick Quote Calculator to provide real-time translation quotes & budget planning.
3- Range of projects, quotes, and translation memory reports.
4- Full visibility of localization projects, including files, schedules, billing, analytics, and other features.
5- Fully customizable reports to track translation spend per language, per time frame.
6- Industry’s most advanced Client Review & Approval platform.
7- Resources Library and Blogs covering a wide range of translation topics.
8- Secure integrations with industry-leading CRMs through GPI’s Translation Connectors.
9- Private branding and customizations are provided as part of GPI’s translation services.
10- ISO 17100 – Translation Services certified embedded workflows and quality assurance.
11- Human translation teams and/or Neural Machine Translation (NMT), plus post-editing workflows.
“We continue to add new features to our award-winning Translation Services Portal. Our robust set of features provides website, document, and multimedia translation stakeholders detailed visibility into a wide range of translation project data,” says Rabab Malek, GPI’s Director – Language Technology Development. “The portal is completely customizable with a client’s own branding, report formats, and access privileges for teams worldwide.”
About Globalization Partners International (GPI):
Globalization Partners International, LLC provides document, software and website translation solutions in over 200 languages. GPI specializes in helping clients launch and manage multilingual websites, localize eLearning content, author and design multilingual documentation, deploy Translation Services Connectors, as well as provides global search engine marketing services.
Key Features Include:
1- Key localization project modules such as Quotes, Projects, and Reports.
2- Enhanced Quick Quote Calculator to provide real-time translation quotes & budget planning.
3- Range of projects, quotes, and translation memory reports.
4- Full visibility of localization projects, including files, schedules, billing, analytics, and other features.
5- Fully customizable reports to track translation spend per language, per time frame.
6- Industry’s most advanced Client Review & Approval platform.
7- Resources Library and Blogs covering a wide range of translation topics.
8- Secure integrations with industry-leading CRMs through GPI’s Translation Connectors.
9- Private branding and customizations are provided as part of GPI’s translation services.
10- ISO 17100 – Translation Services certified embedded workflows and quality assurance.
11- Human translation teams and/or Neural Machine Translation (NMT), plus post-editing workflows.
“We continue to add new features to our award-winning Translation Services Portal. Our robust set of features provides website, document, and multimedia translation stakeholders detailed visibility into a wide range of translation project data,” says Rabab Malek, GPI’s Director – Language Technology Development. “The portal is completely customizable with a client’s own branding, report formats, and access privileges for teams worldwide.”
About Globalization Partners International (GPI):
Globalization Partners International, LLC provides document, software and website translation solutions in over 200 languages. GPI specializes in helping clients launch and manage multilingual websites, localize eLearning content, author and design multilingual documentation, deploy Translation Services Connectors, as well as provides global search engine marketing services.
Contact
Globalization Partners InternationalContact
Farah Mogeeb
+1-703-286-2193
www.globalizationpartners.com
Farah Mogeeb
+1-703-286-2193
www.globalizationpartners.com
Categories