Action Monkey Incorporates Shufti Pro’s KYC & AML Solutions to Enhance Its Regulatory Compliance
Action Monkey, an institutional grade Permissioned DeFi Platform announced today that it has collaborated with global KYC & AML provider, Shufti Pro, to provide safe, secure, and robust customer onboarding.
London, United Kingdom, October 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Action Monkey, an institutional grade Permissioned Decentralised Finance (DeFi) Platform announced today that it is collaborating with global KYC & AML provider, Shufti Pro, to provide safe, secure, and robust customer onboarding.
Action Monkey offers automation and regularisation of the alternative investment and financing industry, with access to investor syndication, liquidity, transparency, efficiency, transferability, and scalability. Action Monkey made the decision to partner with Shufti Pro to stay in line with regulations while providing access to liquidity for private capital and debt markets.
Shufti Pro provides Action Monkey with the best-in-class KYC verification and AML screening services to reduce the threat of onboarding money launderers in the DeFi industry. Shufti Pro’s robust, authentic and result-driven services will assist Action Monkey to prevent identity and financial fraud while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.
Action Monkey offers solutions that cover the entire life cycle of a digital asset with functionalities including tokenization, compliance, custody, exchange, purchase, and sale of tokens, and access to a liquidity protocol. Shufti Pro’s AML screening identifies high-risk profiles against criminal watch lists, global sanctions, and Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) lists. Shufti Pro’s identity verification services will not only encourage a faster customer onboarding rate but will also promote KYC & AML compliance in the DeFi market.
Commenting on the partnership, Ángela Álvarez, Founder and CEO of Action Monkey said, “We are a Permissioned DeFi Platform for cryptoassets, focused on security tokens, operating on a global basis where a review of the identity and the application of effective AML screening is fundamental. Shufti Pro’s powerful Enhanced AI Technology will allow us to achieve the highest level of accuracy in ID verification with devoted AI models for each type of document, giving our customers a quick and seamless onboarding experience. Shufti Pro solutions incorporated in the Platform are effective to support our compliance and control functions in order to comply with regulation, incorporating technologically advanced AI.”
“We are very glad for our partnership with Action Monkey to help secure the DeFi industry against identity theft and money laundering,” stated Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro. “Hopefully, this partnership will fortify trust, and transparency, and encourage AML & KYC compliance in the DeFi community.”
About Action Monkey
Action Monkey Capital DeFi Platform is a Permissioned Decentralised Finance (DeFi) Platform, a new generation of permissioned financial infrastructure with blockchain for the Investment and Alternative Financing industry. Action Monkey Capital DeFi Platform solves some of the challenges of the private capital market and crypto asset industry, such as scalability, automation, interoperability, and access to liquidity, using blockchain technology and decentralised smart contract protocols for Security Tokens.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is an automated identity verification service provider offering KYC, KYB, KYI, AML, and OCR solutions to help businesses securely onboard legitimate customers globally. The UK-based company has 5 international offices and has launched a suite of 17 different IDV products since its inception in 2017. With the ability to verify thousands of ID documents in 150 languages, Shufti Pro proudly serves customers in 230 countries and territories.
Contact
Graeme Rowe
+1 781-229-5841
shuftipro.com
