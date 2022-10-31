Xponent Collaborates with Shufti Pro to Create a Highly Secure Experience for Its Clients
MENA’s first micro-investment mobile application, Xponent, has partnered with global IDV provider, Shufti Pro, to deliver a frictionless and secure customer onboarding experience.
London, United Kingdom, October 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MENA’s first micro-investment mobile application that aims to allow millions of users to invest in a hassle-free and automated manner, Xponent, has announced a partnership with one of the industry-leading KYC and AML service providers, Shufti Pro, to offer a frictionless, secure and reliable customer onboarding experience.
Xponent is a Fintech startup that will introduce Micro-Investing by rounding up the customers’ daily transactions. The company offers a niche service for investing users’ money unlike any other entity in the market; in a region where other applications have prerequisites of capital and pre-existing financial knowledge. The company aspires to make sure every individual has access to the world of investments, and the discipline to attain financial freedom by seamlessly merging spending and savings, allowing users to take better control of their finances for a chance at a better future.
Shufti Pro is a globally acclaimed identity verification service provider that offers award-winning KYC verification and AML screening solutions to businesses in the finance and banking, eCommerce, cryptocurrency, healthcare, and education sectors, to name just a few. The high accuracy rate and global configurability of its solutions have fueled demand for the company’s services and as a result, it has on-boarded businesses with a wide range of use cases.
Shufti Pro is one of the leading identity verification service providers, rapidly accelerating trust worldwide so that customers and businesses can transact safely and securely. The company provides real-time verification to 700+ customers in 150 languages, all through a single API integration allowing access to its 17 services. Companies around the globe rely on Shufti Pro to help meet their business requirements and automate due diligence and fraud prevention workflows while staying in line with global KYC and AML regulations.
Through this partnership, Xponent will be able to prevent the threat of identity theft and financial fraud like money laundering and terrorist financing, avoiding hefty penalties that may arise due to non-compliance.
Commenting on the collaboration, Xponent’s COO, Pankaj Solanki, said: “Shufti Pro has a wide variety of product offerings which are suitable for every, and any, kind of business out in the market. Shufti Pro allows Xponent to effectively and efficiently onboard users by offering services that allow us to save in the long term and through additional efforts offered through their advanced SDK and tech support.”
“Innovative organizations like Xponent that provide financial assistance to their customers require identity verification solutions more than anyone else,” said Victor Fredung, the CEO of Shufti Pro. “This partnership aligns with our efforts in supporting innovative financial service providers and offering reliable and secure identity verification services in an increasingly borderless and digital world.”
About Exponent
Xponent is a revolutionary new mobile application that will empower millions of users to begin investing in a hassle-free and automated manner; making it the simplest investment tool in the GCC that rounds up your daily transactions to get invested in global markets with no minimums.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is an identity verification service provider offering KYC, KYB, KYI, AML, and OCR solutions. The UK-headquartered company has 5 international offices and has launched a suite of 17 different IDV products since its inception in 2017. With the ability to verify thousands of ID documents in 150 languages, Shufti Pro serves customers in 230 countries and territories.
