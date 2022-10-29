Long-Term Care Insurance Association Provides Free Awareness Month Banners
Los Angeles, CA, October 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- National Long-Term Care Awareness Month (November) kicks off next week. To help insurance professionals create awareness the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance is releasing a series of social media banners.
"A grassroots effort focused on consumers is vital and that’s why Awareness Month was established," says Jesse Slome, director of the organization. Slome notes that when establishing the month back in 2001he consciously left the word insurance out of the name. “All Americans need to think about long-term care but we know insurance is only a viable solution for a very specific segment of the market,” Slome notes.
The 2022 Long-Term Care Awareness Month banners can be accessed and downloaded from the organization’s website. Go to https://www.aaltci.org/about/long-term-care-awareness-month-2022.php to access. Additional banners will be added throughout the month.
The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of long-term care planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid long-term care solutions. To access facts about long-term care insurance, including buyers, claims and more, go to https://www.aaltci.org/long-term-care-insurance/learning-center/ltcfacts-2022.php.
