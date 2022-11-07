Historic Preservation and Design Projects That Included John Canning & Co. on Their Teams Awarded 2022 Bulfinch Awards
Two projects that John Canning & Co. was involved in have been awarded 2022 Bulfinch Awards from the New England chapter of the Institute of Classical Architecture and Art.
Cheshire, CT, November 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- John Canning & Co. have been privileged to have been a part of two of the incredible teams receiving 2022 Bulfinch Awards from the Institute of Classical Architecture and Art (ICAA) New England Chapter. The Institute of Classical Architecture & Art is a nonprofit organization that works through advocacy, education, and publication to further the classical tradition in urbanism, architecture, and the allied arts.
The New England chapter’s Bulfinch Awards are bestowed upon architects, designers, and industry professionals of superior merit for notable projects each year. Being awarded is a prestigious honor, and John Canning & Co. is proud to have been a part of the teams of two of the projects from the educational sector receiving awards this year; Harrison Design’s project at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Chapel at Thomas Aquinas College for the Ecclesiastic Award, and Robert A.M. Stern Architect's project at Yale University’s Schwarzman Center for the Historic Preservation Award. Canning provided architectural conservation treatment services for the ornamental plaster, masonry, metal, and wood at the Schwarzman Center and provided the new decorative scheme and installation of the color palette and decoration at Our Mother of Perpetual Help.
The project at Thomas Aquinas College's East Coast Campus Chapel required the conversion of a once protestant interior to one of unapologetic Catholicism. It was desired that the chapel be highly decorated but within the country Gothic simplicity already provided by the architectural lines of the 1909 building. New design in the form of several watercolor renderings developed a color palette derived from the colors found in the Mother of Perpetual Help icon and stencil decoration unique to the interior. The design is full of Catholic symbolism praising God and His Saints, ever ancient ever new tradition, mysteries of the faith and of course, the patroness, the Blessed Mother.
John Canning & Co. provided architectural conservation treatment services at Yale’s Schwarzman Center. The team restored the ornamental plaster, masonry, metal, and wood, and cleaned and repaired any areas of damage or deterioration. Affected areas were test cleaned using multiple methods to determine the best approach. Based on these results, a treatment plan was developed and carried out by Canning to restore the historic architectural features and return the space to its original appearance. Architectural details were highlighted by the conservation cleaning, gilding, decorative finishes, and overall repair.
John Canning & Co. has received many Bulfinch Awards from the New England Chapter of the ICAA. These awards were all in the Craftsmanship/Artisanship category, and include the 2013 award for Cathedral of St. Patrick in Norwich, CT, the 2017 award for Saint Patrick’s Church in Lowell, MA, the 2020 award for the Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford, CT, and the 2021 award for St. Mary’s Church in New Haven, CT.
Located in Cheshire, CT., John Canning & Co. is one of the nation’s experts in historic restoration, conservation, and preservation. John Canning & Co. offers services in a variety of areas, including conservation, planning, designing, historic paint analysis, plaster condition surveys, restoration, decorative finishes and painting, budgeting, and consulting. With over 45 years of experience, John Canning & Co. has received numerous awards and has been entrusted to restore state capitols, courthouses, churches, libraries, museums, theatres, educational establishments, and other historic buildings.
