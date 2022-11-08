Stone Reflection Announces Travertine Restoration as the Sought-After Service for 2022
Stone cleaning and restoration is a service steeped in history. Best-served professionals have really honed their trade in order to identify trends and niches within the market.
Wendover, United Kingdom, November 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Stone Reflection are a small, family-run stone cleaning, restoration and repair provision serving Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Hertfordshire and much of London. The team has over twenty years’ experience and have built a reputation based around exceptionally high standards of finish and customer service.
The team is headed by Clive Donnison who leads by example. His commitment to his clients and drive for growing the business is really inspirational. Never one to rest on his laurels, he is constantly looking for niches within the market and trends that may benefit the service they offer. Through close inspection of enquiries and market trends, it has been identified that Travertine restoration is the sought-after service for 2022.
Working closely with customers, Stone Reflection ensure that they are abreast of all demands. Both Travertine tiles and Limestone tiles have seen a real resurgence, and this has led to the increases in demand for cleaning, restoration and repair. These beautiful natural stone tiles offer great versatility and are a dynamic option for any home or business.
Stone Reflection have an enviable local reputation in the areas that they serve. This has allowed them to capitalise on this trend. They have focused on it and built new marketing strategies to support continued growth in this area.
For stone restoration and polishing, the team use specially made abrasive pads and floor machines to grind the surface of the stone. It is then honed to remove the finer grains of dirt before polishing it with unique products. This provision is tailored for any particular type of stone floor, ensuring a high-quality finish. Only the best-available machinery and products are used for each product to ensure superior finishes.
Clive Donnison, founder of Stone Reflection commented:
“Travertine is a really beautiful natural stone to work with. Identifying trends and niches within our trade has allowed us incredible growth throughout 2022. We work incredibly hard to ensure the highest possible finishes for each of our clients. After care and customer service is high on our list. We will continue to monitor our provision in the aim of capitalising on future trends.”
Cleaning natural stone floors requires the professional touch to keep floors looking like new for as long as possible. Stone Reflection have shown their commitment to both clients and growth of their company in their driven approach. This dedication has shown great reward. One which is worthy of acknowledgement and testament to their enthusiasm.
Further information is available at: https://www.stonereflection.co.uk
To contact Clive e-mail: info@stonereflection.co.uk.
