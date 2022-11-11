eBlu Solutions Named a 2022 Fast 50 Company by Louisville Business First
Ranking as the 7th fastest growing company in Kentucky follows recent award as one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States.
Louisville, KY, November 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- eBlu Solutions, a digital health leader in the prior authorization space, today announced that Louisville Business Journal has ranked the company #7 on its exclusive 2022 Fast 50 list of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Kentucky.
This achievement follows eBlu Solutions being named to Inc Magazine’s prestigious “2022 Inc. 5000” list as one of the fastest growing companies in the United States.
“We’re so proud to be recognized this year by Business First. Our ranking on the list attests to the significant revenue acceleration we have experienced in the past couple of years," said Mark Murphy, CEO and co-founder of eBlu Solutions. “We are well positioned to continue our strong growth as our partners rely on us to help them solve patient treatment barriers. Look for even more exciting things from the eBlu Solutions team in the year to come.”
The official rankings were announced during a celebration honoring this year's Fast 50 at the Galt House in Louisville on Tuesday, November 1st.
Business First’s Fast 50 Program honors the 50 fastest-growing independent and privately held companies in the Greater Louisville area. The Fast 50 companies must have an average of at least $1 million in sales revenue for the past three years. The company must also be headquartered in Bullitt, Henry, Jefferson, Meade, Nelson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer or Trimble counties in Kentucky, or Clark, Floyd, Harrison or Washington counties in Indiana.
About eBlu Solutions
eBlu Solutions provides a secure software platform for electronic prior authorization and benefits verification in the infusion-based specialty medication space. eBlu Solutions aims to streamline the fragmented nature of the approval process for specialty medication treatments, and currently supports a variety of specialties including rheumatology, neurology, gastroenterology, and allergy & asthma.
