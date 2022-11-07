Woodland Insurance Agency Joins SAN Group
Massachusetts agency has been a thriving presence in the community for nearly 40 years.
Hampton, NH, November 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group, Inc., the largest alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, recently announced the addition of Woodland Insurance Agency, Inc. of Hanson, Massachusetts to the network.
Founded nearly 40 years ago, Woodland Insurance is an independently owned full-service insurance agency specializing in home, auto, flood, and commercial lines. The office is located at 894 Monponsett Street in Hanson, MA, just 30 miles south of Boston. In addition to co-owners Janine and Michael Harrison, who acquired Woodland Insurance in 2018, the agency employs two licensed P&C insurance producers: Sharon Cummings and Sheri Dion. Janine will provide executive oversight of the agency and handle day-to-day operations.
“SAN Group is the perfect partnership for us because it brings strategic, all-inclusive support to our growing business,” said Janine. “Woodland Insurance has been a thriving presence in the community for nearly 40 years, so this relationship creates an ideal combination of our local, personalized approach coupled with the enterprise-level capabilities and resources provided by SAN and SIAA.”
Janine is a licensed insurance producer, Notary Public, and is a member of the Massachusetts Association of Insurance Women, Massachusetts Association of Insurance Agents, and National Association of Tax Preparers. She is a former NFL Cheerleader for The New England Patriots (1984-1985), a member of the New England Patriots Cheerleader Hall of Fame, and a founding member of the non-profit organization New England Professional Cheerleaders Alumni Association (NEPCAA).
About Woodland Insurance Agency
Woodland Insurance Agency is located at 894 Monponsett Street in Hanson, MA 02341. For more information, visit woodland-ins.com, call (781) 293-5775, or email janine@woodland-ins.com.
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $941.8 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.
