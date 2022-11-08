Nexdigm Expands Again, This Time with a Second Office in Gurugram and Relocation of Its Corporate Offices to Lower Parel, Mumbai
Mumbai, India, November 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Business and professional services firm Nexdigm has opened its second new office in the National Capital Region located at Udyog Vihar, Sector 18 in Gurugram, India. The office will help cater to the growing needs of the company while amplifying its presence in the region.
Nexdigm also shifted its Mahalaxmi, Mumbai office to a larger space, Grade A building at Urmi Estate with superior infrastructure and amenities in Lower Parel, a central business district. Nexdigm’s significant geographic expansion is a result of focused efforts to ensure better working environment for its associates and a higher commitment to serve clients globally.
Speaking of the development, Guljit Singh, Group Executive Chairperson, Nexdigm said, “India, especially the North, has been a current strategic focus for us at Nexdigm. Setting up a second office in the area has led to tripling our capacity within a short span of three years. This combined with our expansion at Mumbai and new offices in USA and Poland, all in a span of 12 months, is telling of our commitment to our clients in the region and the global space.”
Nexdigm has been expanding at a rapid pace, setting up international offices in USA, Poland, and two offices in UAE. Nexdigm also has a strong presence in other geographies, namely - Canada, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong.
Nexdigm is an employee-owned, privately held, independent global organization that helps companies across geographies meet the needs of a dynamic business environment through its professional and business services. Harnessing its multifunctional and digital capabilities, the company provide its customers, both listed and privately held firms, with integrated solutions for navigating complex challenges. Its multidisciplinary teams serve a wide range of industries with a specific focus on healthcare, food processing, and banking and financial services.
Manoj Gidwani
+912267309000
https://www.nexdigm.com
