Vericor Power Systems Announces the Appointment of Jim Eastman as Director of Quality & Supplier Development and Akhtar Husain as Director of Supply Chain
Alpharetta, GA, November 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vericor Power Systems, LLC (“Vericor”), a leading provider of energy solutions and a subsidiary of Kanaci Technologies, LLC (“Kanaci Technologies”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Eastman as Director of Quality and Supplier Development and Akhtar Husain as Director of Supply Chain.
Vericor Power Systems partners with suppliers around the world to deliver high quality, reliable turbine engines for critical applications in marine, power generation, industrial and oil & gas markets. Bill Bonadio, President and CEO stated, “Our supply chain performance and health are critical to Vericor and our Customers. We are continuing to invest and strengthen our team and supplier partnerships. The addition of Jim and Akhtar will lead us to next level of capabilities, processes and experiences to support our growth.”
Jim Eastman, Director of Quality and Supplier Development, joined the Vericor team in September. Jim is a seasoned performance improvement professional with experience across aerospace, automotive, consumer and defense industries. His experiences include Director of Quality and Supply Chain at a division of Teledyne Industries, Global Director of Quality at Dymax Corporation and head of quality projects Americas for Henkel Corporation. Jim is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and the United States Coast Guard.
Jim Eastman will lead the Quality & Supplier Development team to enhance our processes, products and vendor capabilities. This integrated team will continue to lead vendor qualification, first article processes, capability enhancement and vendor problem-solving activities. It will also lead critical quality processes for business system enhancement, part quality assurance and internal problem-solving activities.
Akhtar Husain, Director of Supply Chain joins the Vericor team in October. Akhtar is a dynamic initiative-taker, highly skilled senior strategic sourcing & contract management professional with over 20 years of experience in leading and managing global sourcing & purchasing process. His experiences include Sr. Strategic Sourcing Manager at General Electric, Global Supply Chain Manager at Shaw Industries and Director of Strategic Sourcing at Industriaplex.
Akhtar will lead the Supply Chain team to implement the Vericor supply chain strategy and action plans to deliver direct materials to our final assembly and test facility on time and budget. His team is also responsible for all indirect sourcing and repair parts.
About Vericor Power Systems
Vericor manufactures, sells, and supports aero-derivative gas turbines for marine propulsion, mechanical drive, and power generation applications including high-speed military and civilian ships, industrial pumping, compressor or electric generation applications, and oil field applications. Vericor was founded in 1999 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia, Greer, South Carolina and Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.vericor.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
About Kanaci Technologies
Kanaci Technologies is a platform focused on the integration of technologies that accelerate the reduction in carbon footprint across a variety of industrial applications. Kanaci Technologies is comprised of three divisions: Marine and Defense, Energy, and Power Generation. Kanaci Technologies' power generation platform supplies industrial power generation solutions. With the increasing demands of distributed power generation, Kanaci Technologies will be positioned to provide power generation solutions for baseload, intermittency, peak, and load sharing power.
About CSL
CSL Capital Management is a private equity firm focused on the energy services and equipment sector. The Firm looks to support a variety of investment situations including growth financings, recapitalizations, and corporate divestitures. CSL Capital Management was formed in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas
Contacts
Myra Touchstone
Vericor Power Systems
(770) 569-8825 | myra.touchstone@vericor.com
