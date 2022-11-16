Mechnano’s Formula1 ESD-Safe Resin Now Approved for Asiga Printers
Mesa, AZ, November 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Asiga, a global leader in 3D printing equipment manufacturing, has approved Mechnano’s Formula1 ESD-safe resin for use on all Asiga printers.
Formula1 is an additive manufacturing resin that leverages the power of Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs) to deliver isotropic static dissipative properties to 3D printed parts, without compromising mechanical performance and with zero concern for z-axis breakdown or carbon sloughing.
Mechnano’s proprietary technology, MechT, detangles and separates CNTs, then disperses them into a Masterbatch to be used for increasing performance in additive manufacturing materials. The resulting discrete tubes can be tailored to specific mechanical property performance requirements and deliver previously unattainable enhancements such as 50% increase in tensile strength, 200% increase in toughness, or 850% increase in tear resistance. Unlike the poor performance of other ESD resins, MechT provides improved mechanical properties and is unique in ensuring homogeneous electrical properties as well. MechT nano-engineered dispersions eliminate the resin-only domains which act as insulating islands found elsewhere, meaning Formula1 achieves 100% ESD coverage with precise ESD values (vs. ranges).
“The ability to 3D print ESD-safe parts presents substantial opportunities for industries such as aerospace, defense, and electronics manufacturing,” said Mechnano President Bryce Keeler. “We look forward to Asiga customers experiencing the advantages of Mechnano nanoengineered materials, and we’re excited to see the innovation Formula1 will unlock.”
Mechnano is the first company to fabricate parts with carbon nanotubes using vat photopolymerization systems to achieve static-dissipative properties or improve impact, tear-resistance, and tensile performance. Its technology is backed by over a decade of research and development and protected by over 120+ issued and pending patents.
About Mechnano
Mechnano, a US company based in Arizona, was the first to fabricate parts with discrete carbon nanotubes using vat photopolymerization systems. The company’s proprietary technology, MechT, allows for exponential improvements of nearly all types of AM materials with properties that were previously thought impossible. Backed by over a decade of research and development and protected by over 120+ issued and pending patents, MechT enables improvements in areas such as static dissipation, impact, tear resistance, and tensile. Learn more at mechnano.com.
About Mechnano
Mechnano, a US company based in Arizona, was the first to fabricate parts with discrete carbon nanotubes using vat photopolymerization systems. The company’s proprietary technology, MechT, allows for exponential improvements of nearly all types of AM materials with properties that were previously thought impossible. Backed by over a decade of research and development and protected by over 120+ issued and pending patents, MechT enables improvements in areas such as static dissipation, impact, tear resistance, and tensile. Learn more at mechnano.com.
