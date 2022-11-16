Daugherty Recognized by Chicago Tribune as Top Workplace
Chicago, IL, November 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been recognized as a Top Workplace in 2022 by the Chicago Tribune.
Daugherty’s Chicago office ranked #11 in the small company category (less than 249 employees) out of 105 companies in the region.
The Chicago Tribune worked with employee engagement technology partner Energage to send out a third-party survey detailing 15 drivers of engaged company cultures critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection.
About Top Workplaces
For the past 13 years, Energage, formerly Workplace Dynamics, has been ranking workplaces in the Chicago area and the nation through employee surveys, assessing everything from work-life balance to confidence in company leadership.
About Daugherty Business Solutions
For over 35 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.
