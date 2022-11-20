Unity Communications Named Honoree In Inc.'s Power Partner Awards
Business process outsourcing firm recognized for empowering startups and entrepreneurs to focus on their core missions, spurring growth.
Gilbert, AZ, November 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Unity Communications, a global IT and business process outsourcing firm, was named one of the recipients of Inc.'s inaugural Power Partner Awards. Announced by Inc. Business Media, the list honors B2B service providers across the globe with a proven track record for supporting entrepreneurs and startups across diverse aspects of the enterprise, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.
In partnership with Meltwater, a leading global social and media intelligence platform, Inc. developed a proprietary methodology that uses opinions and feedback about organizations and translates these sentiments into numerical scores. Inc. evaluated companies based on commitment, reliability, trust, compliance, efficiency, and other virtues that offer value to clients.
All chosen 252 companies received high recognition for helping startups grow, focus on core operations, and navigate the challenging dynamics of the post-pandemic business scene.
"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners with demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.
Started in 2009, Unity Communications partners with many small to medium-sized businesses and Fortune 500 companies. The company offers services ranging from inbound and outbound calls, back-office support, and accounting to customer service, technical support, and contact center operations. Unity Communications empowers its clients by providing efficient business strategies that maximize production, reduce operating costs, and sustain growth.
Earlier this year, Unity Communications also appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies for the second time. It is also a certified USPAACC Diverse Supplier. Other accolades the company has received for the past ten months include:
- Inc. Regionals: 59th Fastest-growing Company in the Southwest Region
- Top BPO Company by Clutch
- Best of B2B Awards by UpCity
- AT&T Alliance Channel Solution Provider
- Great Place To Work Certification
"There are no shortcuts to any place worth going," said Patrick Brown, CEO and founder of Unity Communications. "The past three years have been transformational for Unity Communications, with many challenges and successes. It's not an easy path, but it’s definitely worth the effort. And this humbling recognition is a testament to our commitment to helping our clients grow and be successful without any tricks—only sheer dedication and hard work to help them become leaders in their industries."
To view the complete Inc. Power Partner list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022.
Patrick Brown
480-550-8700
https://unity-connect.com/
1530 E. Williams Field Rd. # 201
Gilbert, Arizona 85295
