Eastvantage Expands Global Operations to Vietnam
Multi-national managed service provider launches operations in Ho Chi Minh City.
Taguig, Philippines, November 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Eastvantage, a global managed services company, has expanded its operations to Vietnam, building on its existing global footprint in the Philippines, India, and Bulgaria. The new Eastvantage operation is located in Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s largest economic hub. The move furthers Eastvantage’s strategy to broaden its network of operations in strategic locations worldwide.
Joeri Timp, Eastvantage Managing Director, says Vietnam fits well with the company’s recent expansion in India and Bulgaria. “Vietnam is a quickly-rising outsourcing destination due to its large pool of skilled professionals and growing investment in infrastructure and education from both the government and the private sector,” he said. “Ho Chi Minh City’s talent pool is fed by 80 universities and colleges with over 400,000 students.”
“We are launching this location with creative design, multilingual CRM solutions, and back-office support,” said Beth Ballesteros, VP Shared Services at Eastvantage. “Soon we will expand into technology, including both software development and IT support,” she added.
About Eastvantage
Eastvantage provides business solutions to global companies, enabling offshore operations from its locations in the Philippines, India, Bulgaria, and Vietnam. The management team of Eastvantage brings a wealth of global insights and local knowledge in the areas of digital transformation, customer experience, and business support. Combining expertise with a hands-on approach to managing client relationships, Eastvantage makes outsourcing simple and seamless. Learn more at eastvantage.com.
Contact
Diana Paguirigan
+63 2 8876 1444
https://eastvantage.com
