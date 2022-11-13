ACLCA Announces the 2022 LCA Awards Winners
Leaders in Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) Recognized at ACLCA Annual Awards
Seattle, WA, November 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- aclca.org/awards/—ACLCA announced the winners of the 2022 LCA Leadership Awards at the ACLCA 2022 Conference. The annual LCA Awards recognize individuals and organizations whose leadership efforts have advanced LCA and have made an impact in environmental sustainability.
“We are proud to recognize all of our outstanding 2022 awardees. These individuals and organizations – through their innovation, dedication, creativity, and commitment – have advanced LCA,” Bill Flanagan, Board Chair, ACLCA. “Each awardee, has accelerated the application and impact of LCA and life cycle thinking, strengthened the field, and made an immeasurable impact for a more sustainable future.”
LCA Award recipients for 2022 include:
Rita Schenck Lifetime Individual LCA Leadership Award: Thomas Etheridge, EarthShift Global
Corporate LCA Leadership Award: Michele Wallace, Cotton Incorporated
Government Leadership in LCA Award: Rebe Feraldi, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Education LCA Leadership Award: Sarah Jordaan, McGill University
Student LCA Leadership Award: Shiva Zargar, University of British Columbia
Rising Star Award: Chaitanya Bhat, Ph.D., LCACP, Asphalt Institute
For more information about the 2022 LCA Awards, including bios of each honoree and details about the various awards, visit: https://aclca.org/awards/
About the American Center for Life Cycle Assessment
The American Center for Life Cycle Assessment (ACLCA) is a non-profit membership organization that brings together diverse organizations with a stake in the implementation and application of LCA. The mission of ACLCA is to build capacity and knowledge of environmental life cycle assessment and life cycle thinking through collaboration, education, innovation, research, and advocacy. ACLCA members include industry, academia, consulting, government, NGOs and students. For more information, visit aclca.org
Contact
Debbie Steckel
202.557.0449
aclca.org
