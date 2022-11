CellarStone Inc. Announces QXchange’s 50th Direct Integration

Half Moon Bay, CA, November 18, 2022 --( PR.com )-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is excited to share that QXchange has now reached a milestone of 50 DAPs.QXchange is CellarStone Inc.’s data integration software. It is used in QCommission and Easy-Commission so that the two sales commission software by CellarStone are able to integrate with other tools and software successfully. QXchange can also be used independently from QCommission and Easy-Commission.DAPs are Data Access Plug-Ins and these are what CellarStone Inc. use in order to connect or integrate one software or tool with another. This enables businesses to transfer data easily and securely from one tool to another without having to manually extract and load.Here is the full list of all 50 QXchange DAPs for your reference:1. Access2. AccountingSeed3. ACORD4. Agency Works5. CCC One6. ConnectWise7. Dear Inventory8. Dynamics CRM9. DynamicsAX10. EFI Radius11. Excel12. Great Plains13. Hubspot14. Infusionsoft15. Intacct16. Magento17. Mantis BT18. MAS50019. MaxBlox20. MySql21. Netchex22. NetSuite23. ODBC24. OneSourceHCMS25. OracleFusion CRM26. Paypal27. Peachtree28. QCommission29. QuickBooks Desktop30. QuickBooks Online31. Report32. Sage 5033. Salesforce34. ServiceTitan35. Shopify36. SoS Inventory37. SQL Server38. SugarCRM39. Suite CRM40. Tally41. Text42. Ultipro43. Wisenet44. Workday45. Xero46. XML47. Zoho Books48. Zoho CRM49. Zoho Expenses50. PostgreSQLWhen asked about this huge milestone, this is what Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President for Technology, had to share, “At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. Having been in the business for over 2 decades, one of the things we have gotten to master over time is our integration with other tools and software like MS Dynamics AX, Oracle Fusion CRM, QuickBooks, PayPal, SFDC, and many more. QXchange’s ability to integrate with 50 DAPs (Data Access Plug-Ins) helps our existing and future customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period. We aim to continue increasing the number of DAPs that we can integrate with in order to be of service to more businesses in the years to come.”About CellarStone and QXchangeWith more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.Currently, QXchange has 50 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems and business tools.For more information, please visit www.qxchange.com.