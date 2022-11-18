CellarStone Inc. Announces QXchange’s 50th Direct Integration
Half Moon Bay, CA, November 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is excited to share that QXchange has now reached a milestone of 50 DAPs.
QXchange is CellarStone Inc.’s data integration software. It is used in QCommission and Easy-Commission so that the two sales commission software by CellarStone are able to integrate with other tools and software successfully. QXchange can also be used independently from QCommission and Easy-Commission.
DAPs are Data Access Plug-Ins and these are what CellarStone Inc. use in order to connect or integrate one software or tool with another. This enables businesses to transfer data easily and securely from one tool to another without having to manually extract and load.
Here is the full list of all 50 QXchange DAPs for your reference:
1. Access
2. AccountingSeed
3. ACORD
4. Agency Works
5. CCC One
6. ConnectWise
7. Dear Inventory
8. Dynamics CRM
9. DynamicsAX
10. EFI Radius
11. Excel
12. Great Plains
13. Hubspot
14. Infusionsoft
15. Intacct
16. Magento
17. Mantis BT
18. MAS500
19. MaxBlox
20. MySql
21. Netchex
22. NetSuite
23. ODBC
24. OneSourceHCMS
25. OracleFusion CRM
26. Paypal
27. Peachtree
28. QCommission
29. QuickBooks Desktop
30. QuickBooks Online
31. Report
32. Sage 50
33. Salesforce
34. ServiceTitan
35. Shopify
36. SoS Inventory
37. SQL Server
38. SugarCRM
39. Suite CRM
40. Tally
41. Text
42. Ultipro
43. Wisenet
44. Workday
45. Xero
46. XML
47. Zoho Books
48. Zoho CRM
49. Zoho Expenses
50. PostgreSQL
When asked about this huge milestone, this is what Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President for Technology, had to share, “At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. Having been in the business for over 2 decades, one of the things we have gotten to master over time is our integration with other tools and software like MS Dynamics AX, Oracle Fusion CRM, QuickBooks, PayPal, SFDC, and many more. QXchange’s ability to integrate with 50 DAPs (Data Access Plug-Ins) helps our existing and future customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period. We aim to continue increasing the number of DAPs that we can integrate with in order to be of service to more businesses in the years to come.”
About CellarStone and QXchange
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QXchange has 50 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems and business tools.
For more information, please visit www.qxchange.com.
QXchange is CellarStone Inc.’s data integration software. It is used in QCommission and Easy-Commission so that the two sales commission software by CellarStone are able to integrate with other tools and software successfully. QXchange can also be used independently from QCommission and Easy-Commission.
DAPs are Data Access Plug-Ins and these are what CellarStone Inc. use in order to connect or integrate one software or tool with another. This enables businesses to transfer data easily and securely from one tool to another without having to manually extract and load.
Here is the full list of all 50 QXchange DAPs for your reference:
1. Access
2. AccountingSeed
3. ACORD
4. Agency Works
5. CCC One
6. ConnectWise
7. Dear Inventory
8. Dynamics CRM
9. DynamicsAX
10. EFI Radius
11. Excel
12. Great Plains
13. Hubspot
14. Infusionsoft
15. Intacct
16. Magento
17. Mantis BT
18. MAS500
19. MaxBlox
20. MySql
21. Netchex
22. NetSuite
23. ODBC
24. OneSourceHCMS
25. OracleFusion CRM
26. Paypal
27. Peachtree
28. QCommission
29. QuickBooks Desktop
30. QuickBooks Online
31. Report
32. Sage 50
33. Salesforce
34. ServiceTitan
35. Shopify
36. SoS Inventory
37. SQL Server
38. SugarCRM
39. Suite CRM
40. Tally
41. Text
42. Ultipro
43. Wisenet
44. Workday
45. Xero
46. XML
47. Zoho Books
48. Zoho CRM
49. Zoho Expenses
50. PostgreSQL
When asked about this huge milestone, this is what Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President for Technology, had to share, “At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. Having been in the business for over 2 decades, one of the things we have gotten to master over time is our integration with other tools and software like MS Dynamics AX, Oracle Fusion CRM, QuickBooks, PayPal, SFDC, and many more. QXchange’s ability to integrate with 50 DAPs (Data Access Plug-Ins) helps our existing and future customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period. We aim to continue increasing the number of DAPs that we can integrate with in order to be of service to more businesses in the years to come.”
About CellarStone and QXchange
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QXchange has 50 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems and business tools.
For more information, please visit www.qxchange.com.
Contact
CellarStone, Inc.Contact
Gopi Mattel
1-650-242-0008
Gopi Mattel
1-650-242-0008
Categories