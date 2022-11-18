Chris Higgins Named Telgian Fire Safety President
Phoenix, AZ, November 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Telgian CEO James Tomes recently announced the appointment of Chris Higgins as President, Telgian Fire Safety (TFS). In this position, Higgins will maintain strategic and operational responsibility for all TFS business operations.
“Chris is a strategic, results-oriented business leader with an impressive track record,” says Tomes. “After joining the company in 2021 as Vice President of Customer Service, Chris quickly proved his business acumen and his innovative programs have made him a valuable leader. Additionally, his proven commitment to excellence dovetails with Telgian Fire Safety’s dedication to providing an exceptional customer experience.”
Higgins brings over 30 years of successful experience leading high-impact, operational initiatives to the company. He is highly skilled in the development and implementation of operations strategy, continuous improvement, and performance metrics.
Higgins also specializes in team building of geographically dispersed teams, leadership development, and maximizing the use of employee engagement strategies. His initiatives result in high performance teams, a strong organizational culture and exceptional customer service, driving customer satisfaction and employee standards of excellence to new levels.
A US Navy veteran, he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with Navy accredited courses from Texas Tech University. In addition to his position at Telgian Fire Safety, he is also a lifetime member of AMVETS Post IL 14.
About Telgian Fire Safety
Since 1985, Telgian Fire Safety has served as a trusted partner to clients around the globe, providing innovative solutions and keeping facilities safe, compliant and on budget. Telgian’s expertise includes testing, inspections and repair of Fire Life Safety Systems including Fire Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems, Fire Extinguishers, Emergency/Exit Lights, Special Hazards, and Clean Agent Systems, as well as Fire Alarm and Elevator Monitoring.
Telgian specializes in service to multi-location properties, as well as large single-campus facilities. The company services approximately 50,000 locations annually throughout the US and abroad, providing a centralized approach and standardized way for clients to manage their FLS program including Inventory Tracking, Capital Replacement Programs, Budgeting and Forecasting. In addition, a customer-first culture ensures that clients receive the best service for their unique needs.
