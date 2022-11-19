TechFlow Selected as 2022 Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech 100 Honoree
Annual list recognizes the top tech companies, executives and NextGen leaders in the national capital region.
Arlington, VA, November 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TechFlow, Inc., a forward-thinking Energy, Platform, Logistics, and Digital Solutions company is pleased to announce that it was named by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) as a 2022 Tech 100 Honoree. The list of honorees represents the outstanding companies, executives, innovators, and NextGen leaders in the national capital region that are driving tech innovation, implementing new solutions, and leading growth. Winners will be celebrated at the annual NVTC Tech 100 Celebration on December 6, 2022 at Capital One Hall, Tysons Corner, VA.
“2022 has been a year of tremendous growth for our region’s technology hub, thanks to the dynamic companies and individuals who are innovating and making a positive impact in the world. Their contributions are the reason our region is one of the nation’s most vibrant and collaborative technology communities,” said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. “NVTC congratulates TechFlow for going above and beyond within their company and in their respective industries. Even in these unprecedented times of record levels of high-inflation and hybrid-work, the future of our tech community is brighter than ever, because of the momentous contributions of these leaders and companies.”
“We are honored to be counted among the top innovators in a region where the talent for innovation is so strong,” said Mark Carter, TechFlow President and Chief Operating Officer. “With our Nation’s current emphasis on electric vehicles (EVs), including recent legislation establishing US leadership in EVs, our energy practice has been making vital contributions to solutions across the missions and industries we serve. I believe the impact we are making contributed to our continued recognition as an NVTC Tech 100 honoree.”
“TechFlow’s employee owners are committed to keeping our customers ‘Always Ahead’ in deploying innovative solutions to help them meet their mission,” said Robert Baum, CEO of TechFlow. “This acknowledgement of our success from NVTC is certainly a point of pride for us.”
About the Northern Virginia Technology Council
NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation’s largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and start-ups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. More than 450 members look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at www.nvtc.org.
About TechFlow
TechFlow Inc. is an employee-owned company with a record of more than 25 years of success defined by innovation, agility, and proactiveness. Employee-owned, TechFlow balances technology and human factors to determine the best outcome for our customers’ missions. The company supports government and commercial sectors as system developers, integrators, and optimizers in mission critical markets: digital, platform, base management/logistics, and energy and mobility services. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., with offices in Washington, DC, and throughout the continental United States, TechFlow delivers leading-edge solutions for customers. TechFlow. Always Ahead. For more visit www.techflow.com.
