Custom Technologies LLC Manufactures Zero-Waste Permanent Markers

A local turnkey manufacturer, Custom Technologies, has partnered with Switch, a sustainable design company, to manufacture the reMarker. With the belief that sustainable business starts with making things closer to home, Switch helps consumers live a zero-waste work life with its everyday circular products made in the U.S. Its goal is to raise consumers’ expectations of the goods they purchase and the companies they choose to purchase from.