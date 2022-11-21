Introducing PSCO Kieffer Cares, Focused Year-Round Efforts to Give Back to the Community
While the Kieffer name has been a recognized name in the sign industry for over 60 years in Sheboygan, PSCO Kieffer launched this year. Philadelphia Sign Company purchased the sign manufacturing facility in April 2022, adding Sheboygan to their 6th manufacturing location as part of the PSCO Global Group, a family-owned operation. The leadership team in Sheboygan worked to launch PSCO Kieffer Cares, an initiative that focuses on year-round efforts to give back to the community.
Sheboygan, WI, November 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- November 13 is World Kindness Day. As the name suggests, it is a day dedicated to promoting kindness and the positive power generated by acts of kindness. Many ideas flooded social media on ways to spread kindness to inspire others. Their team at PSCO Kieffer planned to create a company-wide effort inspired by World Kindness Day to support a local outreach group, BabyCare.
BabyCare was started in 2005 and has helped over 700 families, reaching one in three families struggling with baby supplies in the Sheboygan area. They are part of the National Diaper Bank, 1 of 8 in Wisconsin, helping to provide diapers to babies in need. Currently, BabyCare is giving 12,000 diapers per month to families in Sheboygan County.
While the Kieffer name has been a recognized name in the sign industry for over 60 years in Sheboygan, PSCO Kieffer launched this year. Philadelphia Sign Company purchased the sign manufacturing facility in April 2022, adding Sheboygan to their 6th manufacturing location as part of the PSCO Global Group, a family-owned operation. The leadership team in Sheboygan worked to launch PSCO Kieffer Cares, an initiative that focuses on year-round efforts to give back to the community.
Michelle Robinson, Business Support Specialist with PSCO Kieffer stated, “PSCO Kieffer Cares has been an initiative we have been working towards launching for several months. World Kindness Day aligned with our launch planning, so it was great to kick off our program and support our local community. Our goal with PSCO Kieffer Cares is to promote kindness and support those in need in our communities.”
The company put a donation box in their manufacturing facility for employees to drop off donations throughout the last few weeks. Members of the PSCO Kieffer team brought the donated items to BabyCare this week. Every little bit helps, and the impact PSCO Kieffer made is evident to help local families that count on this organization in their time of need.
For those local in the Sheboygan area, items of ongoing need for BabyCare include baby food, formula, diapers, books, baby toys, onesies, clothing (sizes 0-6 months), baby blankets, and miscellaneous baby supplies. Find out more details, including drop-off times, by visiting BabyCare online.
About PSCO Kieffer
PSCO Kieffer, located in Sheboygan, WI, is the Midwest Corporate Headquarters for Philadelphia Sign Company. Our roots date back to the 1950s, and we have evolved into an industry leader in product innovation and quality craftsmanship with over 115,000 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art manufacturing space. We design, value engineer, manage code review and permitting, fabrication, installation management, and handle maintenance requests as a single-source sign provider.
The average team member has been with us for ten years, which means you get centuries of experience from a team passionate about signage and branding programs. Not all signs are created equal, and by selecting PSCO Kieffer as your partner, you get more. We specialize in managing nationwide signage and branding programs and are committed to being an invaluable extension of your team. One call is all it takes to create the sign that optimizes your brand elements and maximizes your local exposure.
About PSCO Global Group
PSCO Global Group is the parent company of Philadelphia Sign, ID Associates, and PSCO Kieffer. Our organization dates back over 115 years as a privately held family-owned business that understands the sign industry and values making the best decisions for our customers. Combined, we offer 587,000 sq ft of manufacturing facilities to support our customers' needs. PSCO Global Group has six sign manufacturing facilities and offices in Palmyra, NJ, Pennsauken, NJ, Littleton, MA, Dothan, AL, Palmetto, FL, and Sheboygan, WI. These are complemented by additional sales and service locations nationwide to connect our customer's brand with their audience – globally, regionally, and locally.
