Introducing PSCO Kieffer Cares, Focused Year-Round Efforts to Give Back to the Community

While the Kieffer name has been a recognized name in the sign industry for over 60 years in Sheboygan, PSCO Kieffer launched this year. Philadelphia Sign Company purchased the sign manufacturing facility in April 2022, adding Sheboygan to their 6th manufacturing location as part of the PSCO Global Group, a family-owned operation. The leadership team in Sheboygan worked to launch PSCO Kieffer Cares, an initiative that focuses on year-round efforts to give back to the community.