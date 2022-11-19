The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Supply Chain Risk Management in the Retail industry
New York, NY, November 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Supply Chain Risk Management in the Retail industry. This event is scheduled on November 30, 2022 from 3:00 to 3:50 PM ET.
Event Synopsis:
Supply chain shortages and delays have cost companies millions of dollars and caused a slew of issues, making it harder for businesses to meet consumer demands. Hence, to keep pace with today’s rapidly growing market, building efficiency and resilience across the entire supply chain is of paramount importance.
However, as costly disruptions, high levels of volatility, and stricter government regulations continue, there is a need for organizations to invest in innovative supply chain risk management (SCRM) solutions and develop robust strategies to effectively minimize risks and address emerging challenges.
Join a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group as they discuss how organizations can leverage technologies to transform their supply chain. Speakers will also provide the audience with strategies to mitigate potential risks and achieve operational excellence of their SCRM.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
Key Trends Impacting Supply Chains in 2022
How to Overcome Supply Chain Bottlenecks
Success Roadmap: Building Outcome-Driven Strategies
Tools and Tactics for Effective SCRM
What the Future Holds
Speakers:
Fernando Moncayo
Managing Director & Co-Founder
Inspectorio
John Huelskamp
VP Enterprise Sales, North America
Flexport
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
