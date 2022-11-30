Dwellics.com Expands Data to Offer Relocation Information on 60,000 U.S. Cities
Website offers free tools to compare cost of living, rent, taxes, schools, community health
Oak Park, CA, November 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dwellics.com has expanded its data to include detailed information on 60,000 U.S. cities, towns, and neighborhoods to help people determine the best place to relocate to for work, school, and improved quality of life.
“Dwellics.com debuted in 2021, and we consistently add new data to make it easier for people looking to relocate to find the best place to live based on their personal need and wants,” said Dwellics Founder Giselle Sitdykova. “Today, thousands of daily visitors to our website find detailed facts on cities they’re interested in, from cost-of-living information like the average rent or mortgage prices and tax rates to crime statistics, school performance, infrastructure, climate, and community health. It’s easy to compare two cities side by side, and we’ve created regional lists of the top 100 best cities to raise a family across the United States based on the most up-to-date data available.”
Dwellics uses more than 50 trusted data sources, including reports from the U.S. Census Bureau, Department of Housing and Urban Services, Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Labor, Department of Education, and National Association of Realtors to create comprehensive reports on 60,000 cities, towns, and neighborhoods across America.
“Dwellics’ analytic tools offer a unique, science-based method of comparing each locale’s strengths, weaknesses, amenities, educational opportunities, quality of life, and cost of living based on user preferences,” Sitdykova explained. “We cover climate and weather patterns, internet speeds, infrastructure, how well students are doing compared to other places, how much it costs to rent or buy a home or apartment, taxes, schools, and community health. We apply tested methods of statistical analysis and transform observed data into user-friendly information to provide a realistic feel of each place."
Dwellcs.com’s 10 “Top 100 Cities” lists offer detailed analyses of the best cities for remote work, outdoor living, retirement, health, education, and the best cities to raise a family in the West, South, Northeast and Midwest. Easy-to-use calculators offer the option of side-by-side comparisons of places of interest. It’s free to use with no sign-up required.
Other websites with relocation recommendations offer calculators to help budget for a move, but they use a much simpler, static algorithm to compare costs of living. Dwellics’ cost-of-living calculator is different because of its customizability.
“Other platforms use one-size-fits-all lists for their cost-of-living comparisons,” Sitdykova continued. “Dwellics offers the option to customize everything, from rent prices and transportation options right down to grocery lists, because the cost of milk and hamburger means nothing to families who don’t buy those items. Our users can be as detailed as they like, so the results directly reflect their personal lifestyle.”
To learn more, visit https://dwellics.com. To view the “Top 100 Best Cities” lists, visit http://dwellics.com/rankings. Find the customizable cost-of-living calculator at https://dwellics.com/cost-of-living-calculator.
Giselle Sitdykova
818-476-2016
dwellics.com
