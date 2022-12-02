SAN Group Welcomes Jim McGlauflin as Regional Vice President
McGlauflin will lead business development in Eastern New York.
Hampton, NH, December 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group, Inc., the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, is pleased to announce its recent hire of James “Jim” McGlauflin, who joins the SAN team as Regional Vice President for Eastern New York.
McGlauflin comes to SAN with several years of experience in the insurance industry most recently as a Marketing Manager for New York state at Central Mutual. He is accomplished in the areas of agency sales and service, driving business strategy, and building and maintaining strong agency relationships. During his tenure at Central Mutual, his territory consistently reached or exceeded profitability, growth, and production goals. McGlauflin has also held leadership roles with National General Insurance, Hagerty Insurance, and the financial services industry.
“Jim is a well-respected sales leader in the insurance industry and is an outstanding addition to SAN,” said Tom Lizotte, Chief Operating Officer of SAN Group. “His proven leadership qualities and track record of developing territories and implementing new sales channels will accelerate SAN’s growth. We are thrilled to have him onboard.”
In this position, McGlauflin will be responsible for business development, membership service, and insurance company relations with agencies in his territory. He will work closely with Agency Growth Coach, Stephanie Lynch.
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 390 members across eight states have access to 45+ insurance companies and write more than $1 billion in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.
