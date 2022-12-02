Oomph, Inc. Wins 2022 Acquia Engage Award
Providence, RI, December 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Oomph, Inc. has announced it is a winner in the 2022 Acquia Engage Awards. The company has won a Leader of the Pack - Public Sector: award, in the Doers category.
The Acquia Engage Awards recognize the most outstanding digital experiences that organizations around the world are building with the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP), including Drupal Cloud and Marketing Cloud.
The winning submission detailed the story of Oomph Inc.’s work on creating new government agency websites for the state of Rhode Island. This year’s competition attracted a record 120 entries. Each submission was presented to a panel of respected digital experts, who evaluated them on functionality, integration, performance, user experience, and other criteria.
“Showcasing the most impressive digital experiences, across industries and geographies, is a highlight of Acquia Engage,” said Mike Sullivan, CEO of Acquia. “Each customer’s story demonstrates the impact that creatively designed and thoroughly executed digital experiences can have on customer engagement and organizational performance.”
Many of this year’s Engage Award winners collaborated with one of more than 600 Acquia partners for specialized Drupal development and integration work, industry expertise, or digital strategy.
Acquia empowers the world’s most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Open DXP enables marketers, developers and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that engage customers, enhance conversions and help businesses stand out.
All logos, company and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
The Acquia Engage Awards recognize the most outstanding digital experiences that organizations around the world are building with the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP), including Drupal Cloud and Marketing Cloud.
The winning submission detailed the story of Oomph Inc.’s work on creating new government agency websites for the state of Rhode Island. This year’s competition attracted a record 120 entries. Each submission was presented to a panel of respected digital experts, who evaluated them on functionality, integration, performance, user experience, and other criteria.
“Showcasing the most impressive digital experiences, across industries and geographies, is a highlight of Acquia Engage,” said Mike Sullivan, CEO of Acquia. “Each customer’s story demonstrates the impact that creatively designed and thoroughly executed digital experiences can have on customer engagement and organizational performance.”
Many of this year’s Engage Award winners collaborated with one of more than 600 Acquia partners for specialized Drupal development and integration work, industry expertise, or digital strategy.
Acquia empowers the world’s most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Open DXP enables marketers, developers and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that engage customers, enhance conversions and help businesses stand out.
All logos, company and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
Contact
Oomph, Inc.Contact
Heather Grimsley
401-228-7660
www.oomphinc.com
Heather Grimsley
401-228-7660
www.oomphinc.com
Categories