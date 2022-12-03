Dirk Kerbs Announces Retirement from 30 Year Tenure at the Liftsafe Group of Companies
Ayr, Canada, December 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Following a thirty year plus career of providing safety services and equipment to a multitude of different industries, President of the Liftsafe Group of Companies Dirk Kerbs has announced his retirement beginning on December 1st while remaining in a consulting role until August 2023. Stepping into the President’s role will be former VP of Engineering, Rob Barrett while former COO Vittoria Christodoulou will become the company’s new Executive VP.
Kerbs who started Liftsafe Inspections Inc. (Liftsafe) in 1991 and continued as President and CEO as Liftsafe grew into four companies in Canada (Liftsafe Engineering and Service Group, Liftsafe Fall Protection, PARCS and R & D Ergo) and one in the US (Factory Supply) which eventually became the Liftsafe Group of Companies (the Liftsafe Group).
Kerbs stayed on as President and CEO after the acquisition of the Liftsafe Group by the KAMIC Group, based out of Sweden in 2020.
“I have been working closely with Dirk to grow and develop the Liftsafe Group over the last 20 years,” says Barrett. “Dirk’s drive and entrepreneurial spirit was instrumental in creating the successful group of companies we see today. I am honored to follow in Dirk’s footsteps as President of the group and will continue to work to strengthen the Liftsafe Group into the future.”
Kerbs has been continually dedicated to his company’s growth; innovation regarding sustainable and safety practices in multiple industries; and is a firm believer in developing the future skilled trades workforce. A lifelong resident of Kitchener, ON, Kerbs is an alumnus of Conestoga College.
“I’ve had the privilege of working alongside Dirk for nearly 21 years, he is a true entrepreneur and businessman with a gift for seeing potential and opportunities for growth where others may not,” said Christodoulou. “I have certainly learned a lot from him over the years and I thank him for his guidance, leadership and encouragement.” She adds, “I have also had the privilege of working alongside Rob for the past 19 years; I look forward to working more closely with him as he takes on his new role as President and to serve the group in my new capacity as Executive Vice President.”
About the Liftsafe Group of Companies
The companies in the Liftsafe Group offer a wide range of products and services within the following focus areas: manufacturing of custom fabricated products, ergonomic and overhead material handling and lifting solutions, fall safety products and work platforms, aviation support equipment which is sold worldwide to the aviation market, installation of play spaces, and safety inspections to its industrial and institutional clients. The group has approximately 130 employees and has five offices throughout North America. The head office is in Ayr, about 100 km southwest of Toronto in the province of Ontario.
