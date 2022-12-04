iMyPower Launches Upgraded Waterproof Outdoor Solar Deck Light (600mAh Power Capacity)

iMyPower, a leading global provider of outdoor solar lights, has just released the new 2022 product model - Waterproof Outdoor Solar Deck Lights (600mAh Power Capacity). It is a solar powered outdoor lighting fixture that provides lighting, security for decks, fences, steps, patios, patios, gardens, patios or swimming pools.