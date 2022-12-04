Oomph, Inc. Recognized as an Acquia Certified Drupal Cloud Practice
Providence, RI, December 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Oomph, Inc., an award-winning digital services firm, is proud to announce its designation as an Acquia Certified Drupal Cloud Practice. This certification is awarded to partners who demonstrate the highest levels of technical competence across Acquia’s Drupal Cloud technologies.
“I am incredibly proud that our team has achieved this Acquia Practice Certification,” said Christopher Murray at Oomph. “We have a long history of delivering impactful client solutions around Drupal and Acquia and we are passionate and excited about extending our work within the Acquia ecosystem.”
The Acquia Practice Certification Program rewards partners who demonstrate a mastery of Acquia’s Cloud Platform in three separate areas: Drupal Cloud, Marketing Cloud and DXP. These certifications are awarded to organizations with a proven record of technical achievement, and a commitment to driving transformative business engagements on the Acquia Platform.
To earn Drupal Cloud Practice Certification, Acquia partners must meet a stringent set of technical criteria. These requirements include a core team of Acquia certified developers, significant hands-on experience delivering Acquia Drupal Cloud products to clients, and a rigorous company review with Acquia partner specialists.
As a Certified Drupal Cloud Practice, Oomph receives the benefits of a deeper working relationship with Acquia, and heightened visibility as a trusted technical partner.
“We’re proud to recognize Oomph as a certified Drupal Cloud Practice,” said Mark Royko, Director of Practice Development at Acquia. “At Acquia, we continually strive to serve more customers while helping our valued partners grow their businesses. With Drupal Cloud certification, we know we can count on partners like Oomph to help us reach those goals.”
This honor is one of several Acquia accolades that Oomph has achieved since becoming an Acquia Partner in 2012. This year Oomph won a 2022 Acquia Engage Award for our work designing and building the platform that powers many of the websites operated by the state of Rhode Island.
“These certifications are awarded to organizations with a proven record of technical achievement, and a commitment to driving transformative business engagements on the Acquia Platform. It helps more customers realize the tremendous value of working with Acquia’s Drupal Cloud," said Christopher Murray.
About Oomph, Inc.
Oomph is an award-winning digital services firm. Through the creation, implementation, and operation of highly strategic digital platforms, we help companies and brands strengthen their connections to customers, partners, and employees. For 15 years, our team of strategists, creatives, and technologists has been navigating the ever-changing digital landscape to provide innovative solutions that drive business outcomes.
For the most up-to-date news follow Oomph on LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/oomph-inc.) and on Twitter @oomphinc.
About Acquia
Acquia empowers the world’s most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Open DXP enables marketers, developers and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that engage customers, enhance conversions and help businesses stand out.
To learn more about Acquia’s Practice Certification Program, visit www.acquia.com/partners/practice-certificatiion-program
Contact
Heather Grimsley
401-228-7660
www.oomphinc.com
