Blades Direct Reviews Makes Key Hire John Herrera Director of Operations
Blades Direct "blades direct reviews," BladesDirect.net, an online distributor of "diamond blades," saws and saw blades makes key hire, John Herrera, Director of Operations.
Boca Raton, FL, December 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Blades Direct is the leading and one of the largest online direct to consumer companies in North America.
John Herrera has been appointed the new Director of Operations of Blades Direct.
A Supply Chain management graduate from Florida International University, his logistics professional career spans over 35 years of including his years at FedEx, where he became their youngest Latin Operations Manager in the Northeast Region. He has also been in management with DHL Global Mail, CHRobinson, Borden Dairy, Gardaworld and Paramount Global Surfaces where he was an Executive board member. John has a passion for "Best Practices" and adopts the PSP philosophy in business by focusing on taking care of People, Service and Profit individually, as well as collectively, to run a successful business. He is a Six Sigma Greenbelt and has extensive training in LEAN operations and in integrating acquisitions. Additionally, his experience ranges in 3PL, 4PL, global supply chain, warehouse operations.
He is tri-lingual (English, Spanish, and French).
John is extremely excited about joining the Blades Direct family and looking forward to adding value and growth to a trailblazing company and industry leader.
John's vision includes growing overall sales, expanding their product catalog and scaling Blades Direct globally. John will be based at Blades Direct world
headquarters in Coral Springs, FL.
Founded in 2011, Blades Direct services the construction and contractors' industries. As an industry leader, we are on the forefront for innovative and cutting-edge technology with the latest advancement in the construction industry diamond tools. Blades Direct is also an equipment supplier that carries a broad range of Diamond Blades, Saw Blades, Saws, Mixers, Compaction Equipment, Concrete Finishing Equipment, Safety Accessories, Polishing Equipment, and other numerous cutting tools and equipment. Our products are designed for industrial and commercial use and are made of the highest quality material.
Robert Silverstone president of Blades Direct says, "We are very lucky and excited to have John on board.
"John is going to help implement many great changes which will allow blades direct to continue to grow and service our customers at the next level."
For more information, visit www.BladesDirect.net or call toll free at 1-855-2BLADES (855-225-2337).
https://bladesdirect.net/
Eric Gervais
855-225-2337
www.bladesdirect.net
