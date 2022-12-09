West Coast Self-Storage Adds Storage Facility in Antioch, CA
Antioch, CA, December 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- West Coast Self-Storage announced today that it has acquired a storage facility in Antioch, California. The facility, formerly known as Antioch Mini Storage, is located at 815 Sunset Dr, just north of CA-4 and west of Hillcrest Ave in Antioch, a city in the East Bay region of Northern California. The operation will now be named West Coast Self-Storage Antioch.
The storage facility has 358 storage units encompassing 32,745 square feet of rental space. The facility features drive-up accessible units in a range of sizes from 5 x 10 up to 15 x 30. It also features interior storage units ranging from 5 x 5 to 10 x 10. In addition, West Coast Self-Storage Antioch has a limited number of RV storage spaces in sizes that include 15 x 30, 20 x 25 and 22 x 50.
West Coast Self-Storage has begun major renovations on the property that will include an upgraded office, security system, lighting, and paint among other renovations. The business will also be carrying moving boxes and packing supplies.
Northwest Building LLC, of Kirkland, WA, is the owner of the facility, with West Coast Self-Storage Group performing day-to-day management.
“We’re excited to add West Coast Self-Storage Antioch to our portfolio, said Aaron Potter, Regional Manager for West Coast Self-Storage. “We see great potential in this property and look forward to making it the premier storage facility in all of Antioch.”
West Coast Self-Storage Group is a self-storage property management, acquisition, and development company headquartered in Everett, WA. The company currently has 110 managed and owned locations with storage facilities in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The links to their websites are WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
The storage facility has 358 storage units encompassing 32,745 square feet of rental space. The facility features drive-up accessible units in a range of sizes from 5 x 10 up to 15 x 30. It also features interior storage units ranging from 5 x 5 to 10 x 10. In addition, West Coast Self-Storage Antioch has a limited number of RV storage spaces in sizes that include 15 x 30, 20 x 25 and 22 x 50.
West Coast Self-Storage has begun major renovations on the property that will include an upgraded office, security system, lighting, and paint among other renovations. The business will also be carrying moving boxes and packing supplies.
Northwest Building LLC, of Kirkland, WA, is the owner of the facility, with West Coast Self-Storage Group performing day-to-day management.
“We’re excited to add West Coast Self-Storage Antioch to our portfolio, said Aaron Potter, Regional Manager for West Coast Self-Storage. “We see great potential in this property and look forward to making it the premier storage facility in all of Antioch.”
West Coast Self-Storage Group is a self-storage property management, acquisition, and development company headquartered in Everett, WA. The company currently has 110 managed and owned locations with storage facilities in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The links to their websites are WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
Contact
West Coast Self-StorageContact
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
Categories