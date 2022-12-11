Contlo Partners with Razorpay Magic Checkout to Supercharge the Post-Checkout Journeys for D2C Brands
Contlo x Razorpay partnership aim to deliver an integrated post-checkout experience for shoppers and engage with them after every successful checkout via razorpay magic checkout with powerful omnichannel automation flows using Contlo.
Newark, DE, December 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Contlo, a Delaware & Bengaluru-based commerce data and marketing platform for e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands has partnered with payment gateway platform Razorpay’s Magic Checkout.
The Contlo x Razorpay integration will enable the marketing platform to engage with its customers after every successful or unsuccessful checkout, thus improving the post-purchase journey of its customers.
Razorpay Magic Checkout empowers merchants to enable their customers to checkout 5 times faster with a single click in addition to keeping them engaged after every successful purchase using Contlo’s omnichannel post-purchase automation flows. Contlo, with the new integration, can now improve the post-purchase journey automations in the event of customers abandoning their cart or checkout.
"As the ecommerce ecosystem continues to evolve and grow, it's more important than ever for merchants to provide their customers with a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience. Our partnership with Razorpay enables ecommerce merchants using Contlo to take advantage of the Magic Checkout feature, which provides a frictionless checkout experience for customers.
"Overall, this partnership with Razorpay is a game-changer for brands using Contlo. It enables them to provide their customers with a superior shopping experience and capture more sales and revenue. We are excited to be working with Razorpay and are confident that this partnership will bring significant benefits to our merchants." - Agresh Shrivastava, Director - Business & Partnerships at Contlo
The integration will permit Contlo users to send out an email & SMS to the buyer with up-sell & cross-sell recommendations that complement their previous purchase, keep them posted with their order tracking details until the ordered items are received, send a WhatsApp update about their order, to which they can respond and connect with a support agent, display their shipment details using an on-site notification and much more.
Adding to this, Gaurav Dadhich, Director, Product Management at Razorpay said, "The last two years have been revolutionary for the eCommerce sector. The sheer growth in the number of D2C brands that were started, and are now being scaled up is very encouraging and we at Razorpay are proud to partner with them. With Magic Checkout, we don't just facilitate superfast 1 click checkout, but we also provide the industry's best payment experience, RTO reduction via artificial intelligence, and RTO protection. We are thrilled to be partnering with Contlo to enable businesses to drive omnichannel customer engagement and boost conversions."
About Contlo & Razorpay
Contlo was founded in 2021 by Ishaan Bhola and Mukunda NS with the aim of helping ecommerce and D2C brands accelerate their sales growth, drive revenue generation, and automate personalized experiences for their customers. The platform is purpose-built for deep ecommerce use cases and enables brands to engage with shoppers on channels such as WhatsApp, SMS, and email.
Payment gateway Razorpay is the only payment solution in India that allows businesses to accept, process, and disburse payments with its product suite. It gives you access to all payment modes including credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI, and popular wallets including JioMoney, Mobikwik, Airtel Money, FreeCharge, Ola Money, and PayZapp. The platform makes it easier for businesses to focus on building great products while they work on simplifying their payments.
