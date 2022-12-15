Betterworks Wins Silver for Best Advance in Performance Management Technology from Brandon Hall Group
Analysts recognize employee-focused technology that enables lightweight performance management in the flow of work.
Menlo Park, CA, December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Betterworks, the leader in modern performance management software, was awarded a 2022 Brandon Hall Group Technology Excellence Silver Award for Best Advance in Performance Management Technology. Betterworks develops best-in-class performance management solutions that enable exceptional results and put employee experience at the heart of how companies align, motivate, retain, and develop their people. Unlike monolithic legacy HR technology, Betterworks’ lightweight and enterprise-ready SaaS solutions for check-ins, feedback, employee engagement, and recognition are built to scale for businesses of all sizes.
“The traditional performance review process is time-consuming, backward-looking, perceived to be biased, and is an experience that most employees hate," said Betterworks CEO Doug Dennerline. "In contrast, our customers love Betterworks because the technology has made performance management something that employees embrace and that truly moves the needle on employee engagement and performance. I am gratified to see the work of our team continue to be recognized by the industry."
Chosen by an international panel of industry experts, this award recognizes excellence and strategic advancement of technologies that enable managing performance of an organization's workforce that supports improved employee performance and positive organizational outcomes. Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria:
Product: What are the breakthrough innovations?
Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?
Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?
Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?
“At Betterworks, building the capabilities that enable excellent performance is only part of the equation,” Betterworks Chief Product Officer Arnaud Grunwald added. “How those capabilities show up in the employee experience is central to how we ensure adoption and bring about better business outcomes. We integrate activities like giving and receiving feedback, recognition, coaching, and updating goals into the tools the employees use every day, such as email and instant messaging, to make performance management a daily habit. We do this while still catering to the needs of the world’s largest global enterprises. Our technology supports a dynamic and distributed workforce, incorporates accessibility as a core design principle, complies with local and international regulations, integrates with existing and future technology investments, and keeps data safe.”
”We are honored to celebrate the foresight and ingenuity of our Technology award winners!” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “More than 80% of employers are optimistic about advancing digital transformation in 2023, our research shows, and that is because of these organizations and individuals who are laser-focused on technology innovation.”
Winners of the Excellence in Technology Awards, which were officially announced on Dec. 8, are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. The full list of this year’s award winners can be found at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.
About Betterworks
Founded in 2013, Betterworks develops best-in-class performance management solutions that enable exceptional results and put employee experience at the heart of how companies align, motivate, retain, and develop their people. Unlike monolithic legacy HR technology, Betterworks’ lightweight and enterprise-ready SaaS solutions for check-ins, feedback, employee engagement, and recognition are built to scale for businesses of all sizes. Our customers’ employees are proven more engaged and satisfied in their roles, which is why industry leaders like Colgate-Palmolive, Intuit, Udemy, Freddie Mac, Kroger, Vertiv, and the University of Phoenix rely on Betterworks to manage and enable performance. Betterworks is backed by Kleiner Perkins, Emergence Capital, and John Doerr.
Learn more about our performance management solution - https://www.betterworks.com/product/performance-management-software/.
About Brandon Hall Group
Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm, they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.
Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.
Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)
